Yankees injury news: Lou Trivino undergoing Tommy John Surgery, curious case of Carlos Rodon

BRONX — Even as Harrison Bader returned to the lineup on Tuesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still had a slew of injury news to report before the Bombers played host to the Cleveland Guardians.

Boone announced that Lou Trivino would undergo Tommy John Surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles after suffering a setback on his right elbow last month. Now the worst-case scenario is coming to fruition for the Yankee reliever, who will have his 2023 season come to an end before it ever really started and won’t likely get back until mid-2024.

“I mean obviously hate it,” Boone said about the news. “But more than anything right now it’s kind of just feeling for him and knowing how hard he works. (He) really wanted to be a part of this. I know it’s disappointing, but the big thing right now is to support him through this. Feel like we’re still gonna have a chance to have a really good bullpen. So right now, it’s just, in regards to Lou, it’s just feel for the person. Hoping he gets through surgery well, and I know he’s gonna work his tail to get back at some point next year.”

Trivino arrived in the Bronx along with Frankie Montas in a trade with the Oakland Athletics at the deadline last season. He appeared in 26 games for New York and had a 1.66 ERA in that time, but started this season on the IL and was moved to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

It was after he got a second opinion on Monday that Tommy John Surgery became the path for Trivino.

“I think he’s bummed, but knowing him and the personality even in our communications it’s like I can’t wait to get going and get myself back there next year,” Boone said. “A guy like him, you know is going to work really hard to put himself in the best possible position through the rehab.”

Carlos Rodon’s return hits snag

The other update that Boone provided was on the Yankees’ $162 million pitcher Carlos Rodon, whose return has stalled as he’s dealt with issues in his back. The Yankees skipper said that Rodon has thrown from the mound, however, he still hasn’t felt right.

Boone also added that the team is having other people look at Rodon’s back.

“He kind of can’t get over the hump of the back,” Boone said. “He’s kind of continued to throw through through all of this, but, you know, just getting to that place we need to get them to, you know, that hasn’t happened. Just trying to continue to get those answers.”

Rodon isn’t dealing with any pain, but Boone said he hasn’t been able to move how he needs to when he’s throwing.

