Yankees legends differ on team’s decision to keep Aaron Boone as manager

Most Yankees fans may not be thrilled with the news that Aaron Boone is returning, but opinions are split among two franchise greats on what the skipper’s future should be.

Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter both weighed in on Boone at separate events on Wednesday night. Rivera and Jeter were teammates of Boone during his one season in the Bronx in 2003 and both players were part of the last five Yankees World Series teams.

It was the star closer that had been criticle of the Yanks’ decision to keep Boone on as manager while he was speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives.

“If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay… when things don’t come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won’t put that on the players,” Rivera said, according to a translated version of his comments by SNY.

However, it was Jeter who appeared to voice his support for Boone while on the red carpet of his Turn 2 Foundation dinner in Midtown.

“Sometimes, when you’re in a situation like that, it’s almost like you’re in a no-win situation, unless you do win.” Jeter told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I like Aaron. He puts them in a position every year to have that chance to win. Ultimately, it comes down to the players.”

When asked a follow-up about general manager Brian Cashman, the legendary shortstop balked at the question.

Regardless of either’s opinion, the Yankees seem hell-bent on keeping both Boone and Cashman in the fold. Hal Steinbrenner told the Associated Press in Florida that Boone would be back despite the Yankees being swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros.

There has been a growing frustration among Yankees fans over the lack of postseason success under Boone and Cashman during their recent tenure.