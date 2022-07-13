Yankees’ Luis Severino leaves game vs. Reds with right shoulder tightness

Yankees starter Luis Severino had a rough outing on Wednesday night, but there could be concern that it is a bigger issue.

The righty left Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after two innings with right shoulder tightness, the team announced in the fourth inning. He was examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Severino had a tough start to the game giving up a run in the first and then allowing three consecutive home runs in the second as the Yankees’ deficit grew to four runs. The Yankees coaching staff and trainer came out to speak with Severino after Stuart Fairchild’s home run in the second.

Severino was able to get out of the inning when he got Tommy Pham to ground out. J.P. Sears came into the game in relief in the third.

The Yankees starter allowed four hits and four runs, while striking out one batter. He had undergone Tommy John Surgery in 2020.

Severino had won his last start in Pittsburgh and entered Wednesday’s game nine strikeouts shy of the 700th of his career.