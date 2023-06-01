Yankees option Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero and pitcher Matt Krook to Triple-A in moves that likely signal the impending return of Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Khanle to the roster.

Cabrera may be the biggest surprise of the three in terms of name recognition. The always-smiling Cabrera had become a bit of a mainstay since he made his debut last season and lit a spark under the Yankees.

While Cabrera had a breakout 44 games last season, he’s struggled to replicate the offensive output this year. He slashed .195/.246/.292 with just nine extra-base hits and 15 RBIs.

Additionally, he had a .538 OPS and 49 OPS+ in 50 games this season.

Cordero had just been brought back up from the minors on Tuesday during the Yankees’ West Coast trip. He struck out in his only at-bat of his stint with the Yankees this time around.

Cordero had a strong one-week span in April when he showed off some of his power, but he slashed .148/.179/.389 in 56 major league plate appearances.

Stanton and Donaldson had successful rehab appearances in Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. The pair could rejoin the Yankees in Los Angeles when they begin a three-game set against the Dodgers on Friday. However, nothing had been announced beyond the options of Cabrera, Cordero and Krook.