Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Yankees option Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero to Triple-A

By
comments
Posted on
Yankees
Oswaldo Cabrera cross the plate in the Yankees’ loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The Yankees optioned Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero and pitcher Matt Krook to Triple-A in moves that likely signal the impending return of Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Khanle to the roster. 

Cabrera may be the biggest surprise of the three in terms of name recognition. The always-smiling Cabrera had become a bit of a mainstay since he made his debut last season and lit a spark under the Yankees. 

While Cabrera had a breakout 44 games last season, he’s struggled to replicate the offensive output this year. He slashed .195/.246/.292 with just nine extra-base hits and 15 RBIs. 

Additionally, he had a .538 OPS and 49 OPS+ in 50 games this season.

Cordero had just been brought back up from the minors on Tuesday during the Yankees’ West Coast trip. He struck out in his only at-bat of his stint with the Yankees this time around. 

Cordero had a strong one-week span in April when he showed off some of his power, but he slashed .148/.179/.389  in 56 major league plate appearances. 

Stanton and Donaldson had successful rehab appearances in Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. The pair could rejoin the Yankees in Los Angeles when they begin a three-game set against the Dodgers on Friday. However, nothing had been announced beyond the options of Cabrera, Cordero and Krook. 

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC