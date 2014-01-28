Yankees sign Aussie teen

The Yankees have signed Australian teenager Brandon Stenhouse to a six-figure contract, according to the Post.Scouts have clocked Stenhouse, a …

The Yankees have signed Australian teenager Brandon Stenhouse to a six-figure contract, according to the Post.

Scouts have clocked Stenhouse, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher, as consistently hitting 93 mph on the gun. John Wadsworth, the Australian scout for the Yankees, told the Post that the team will give Stenhouse “every opportunity” to become a star. He continued: “I am pleased to see just how far this young man has progressed and his future is exciting to us all.”

Stenhouse is now living a dream that he has had ever since he started T-ball at age 4.

“It’s still sinking in and I was a bit nervous signing the contract but it is a dream come true,” he told reporters.