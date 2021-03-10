amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, March 12

Virtual Women’s History Month: Commemorate Women’s History Month with the Poe Park Visitor Center’s virtual exhibit featuring the work of 12 established and emerging artists. Each artist’s work reflects their interpretation of the meaning of Women’s history. Browse online to learn about New York’s parks that honor women and register for outdoor park events celebrating Women’s history. Virtual. Through March 31. Free.

Nowhere Fest: Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the WHO’s declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by tuning in to this virtual, three-day festival of performances, panels and more hosted by Nowhere, a new social and events platform. Friday’s lineup includes a conversation with EMBC about the invention of their “Re-charge” rooms, a discussion with Megs Rutigliano on pandemic arts and culture trends, a listening session with DJ Passionfruit and more. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Helping Hearts NYC. Virtual. March 11 through March 13. Tickets online from $5.

Saturday, March 13

Schmul Park Volunteer Cleanup: Show the environment a little love and support a pollinator garden at Schmul Park this weekend. Volunteers will also learn how to identify native, invasive and ornamental plants along the way. Be sure to wear closed-toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting a bit dirty! Schmul Park (Pearson St. and Watson Ave), Staten Island. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free (registration required; ages 14+).

“Geometric Properties” at ARTECHOUSE: Be one of the first guests at ARTECHOUSE’s new solo exhibition featuring the work of Dutch artist Julius Horsthius. Horsthius’s work has previously been featured in Manchester by the Sea and in musical collaborations with artists including ODESZA, Meshuggah and Birds of Paradise. The installation will take guests through an immersive, audio-visual journey created with fractal dimensions, visual art and motion graphics. 439 West 15th St. Exhibit on view through Sept. 6. Tickets online from varying prices.

“Behind the Glass” Show: Catch the last performance of the Love Show’s eclectic rendition of Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet,” titled “Behind the Glass,” this Saturday outside a storefront window in Midtown West. The free show has previously run at the Norwood Club, Brooklyn’s House of Yes and the Theater for the New City’s Lower Eastside Festival of the Arts. 320 West 23 St. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, March 14

Online Nature Craft: Put on your creativity hats and follow along with the whole family, as environmental educator, Angel Ehlers, teaches you how to make your own bird feeder ornament! The craft will involve common kitchen materials and ingredients. When you’re finished, hang your feeder outside your window or on the nearest tree to treat the local, Spring birds. Virtual. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free (registration required).

New York International Children’s Film Festival: Grab your passes online and hunker down for the last day of the country’s biggest festival for children’s movies and animated features. Tickets include access to new screenings, short film programs, workshops, information sessions with movie creators and other special events. Virtual. Through March 14. Tickets online from $40.