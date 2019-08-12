Don't put your phone away — this art gallery can only be seen through an iPhone screen.

Several artists, including Nick Cave and Pipilotti Rist, were commissioned by The New Museum and Apple to create augmented reality images for "[AR]T," a new interactive art walk and in-store session that teaches the basics of making AR.

The experiential walk begins inside the Fifth Avenue Apple Store at 767 Fifth Ave. and journeys 1.5 miles through Central Park over the course of an hour and a half, where you'll see (and hear) works on top of buildings, in the sky, on streets and sidewalks, inside trees, on monuments and more.

Rist’s "International Liquid Finger Prayer" sings and taunts you as you try to catch it, while John Giorno’s "Now at the Dawn of My Life" uses a rainbow to spread wisdom. "Through" by Carsten Höller leads you through a portal into a world with no perspective, and Cave's "Amass," which will be inside the Apple Store, asks you to collect "Ikon Elements" to experience a "universe of positive energy," according to Apple.

The walk, which is the only opportunity to view the art, is being offered in other locations across the world, including in Hong Kong, London, Paris, San Fransisco and Tokyo.

"The New Museum has always led at the intersection of art and tech and we could not have asked for a better partner in Apple to support the fantastic visions of these pioneering artists," said Lisa Phillips, the Toby Devan Lewis director for the New Museum. "Augmented reality is a medium ripe for dynamic and visual storytelling that can extend an artist’s practice beyond the studio or the gallery and into the urban fabric."

To go on the free [AR]T walk, register online at apple.com. Devices and headphones are provided.