Laugh on, NYC!

The next few months are packed with comedy festivals, stadium shows and appearances from comedic legends.

Here’s where to catch the best comedy in the city this spring.

David Cross (March 29) Watch one of the greats try out new material with freshly crafted jokes in his hometown of Brooklyn, while preparing his next hour. (8 p.m.; $15; Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Gowanus, littlefieldnyc.com)

Janeane Garofalo featuring Jordan Carlos (March 30-31) Alt-comedy queen Garofalo and Carlos ("The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore") headline a stellar lineup of local comics. (8 & 10 p.m., $20.99; Eastville Comedy Club, 85 E. Fourth St., 212-260-2445, eastvillecomedy.com)

Nate Bargatze (April 5-8) For the past couple of years, Bargatze has topped several "comedians to watch" lists and for good reason: He's a pro every comedy fan should know if they don't already. (April 5 & 8, 7:30 p.m.; April 6 & 7, 7:30 & 10 p.m., $32.75; Carolines, 1626 Broadway, 212-757-4100, carolines.com)

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Live (April 8) The hit CW musical-comedy is shimmying its ways from television screens to the stage, with live performances from show creator and lead Rachel Bloom and the other funny and talented cast members. (8 p.m., $45, sold out; The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., 212-639-9675, thetownhall.org)

Dark Spots (April 14) Rising star comedians Shane Torres, pictured, Nate Fridson and Alison Zeidman host this showcase of stand-up that's so dark and tragic it'll likely lead to tears from laughing so hard. (8 p.m., $10; Union Hall, 702 Union St., Park Slope, 718-638-4400, unionhallny.com)

Fifth Annual Grist Comedy Extravaganza (May 10) Comedians Eugene Mirman, pictured, ("Bob's Burgers") and Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another") team up with other funny friends to raise money for Grist, a nonprofit digital magazine dedicated to the environment. (7:30 p.m., $25; The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Gowanus, 718-643-6510, thebellhouseny.com)

Mo’Nique’s Mother’s Day Comedy Special (May 12) Seasoned comic and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique returns to Harlem's historic venue for a show every woman in your life can appreciate. (8 p.m., from $68.50; Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., 212-531-5305, apollotheater.org)