Comedy shows in NYC: David Cross, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and more picks

By Tolly Wright Special to amNewYork
Laugh on, NYC!

The next few months are packed with comedy festivals, stadium shows and appearances from comedic legends.

Here’s where to catch the best comedy in the city this spring.

David Cross (March 29)

Watch one of the greats try out new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord

Watch one of the greats try out new material with freshly crafted jokes in his hometown of Brooklyn, while preparing his next hour. (8 p.m.; $15; Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Gowanus, littlefieldnyc.com)

Janeane Garofalo featuring Jordan Carlos (March 30-31)

Alt-comedy queen Garofalo and Carlos (
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder

Alt-comedy queen Garofalo and Carlos ("The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore") headline a stellar lineup of local comics. (8 & 10 p.m., $20.99; Eastville Comedy Club, 85 E. Fourth St., 212-260-2445, eastvillecomedy.com)

Nate Bargatze (April 5-8)

For the past couple of years, Bargatze has
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Davis

For the past couple of years, Bargatze has topped several "comedians to watch" lists and for good reason: He's a pro every comedy fan should know if they don't already. (April 5 & 8, 7:30 p.m.; April 6 & 7, 7:30 & 10 p.m., $32.75; Carolines, 1626 Broadway, 212-757-4100, carolines.com)

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Live (April 8)

The hit CW musical-comedy is shimmying its ways
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Leon Bennett

The hit CW musical-comedy is shimmying its ways from television screens to the stage, with live performances from show creator and lead Rachel Bloom and the other funny and talented cast members. (8 p.m., $45, sold out; The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., 212-639-9675, thetownhall.org)

Dark Spots (April 14)

Rising star comedians Shane Torres, pictured, Nate Fridson
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Steffy

Rising star comedians Shane Torres, pictured, Nate Fridson and Alison Zeidman host this showcase of stand-up that's so dark and tragic it'll likely lead to tears from laughing so hard. (8 p.m., $10; Union Hall, 702 Union St., Park Slope, 718-638-4400, unionhallny.com)

Fifth Annual Grist Comedy Extravaganza (May 10)

Comedians Eugene Mirman, pictured, (
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Comedians Eugene Mirman, pictured, ("Bob's Burgers") and Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another") team up with other funny friends to raise money for Grist, a nonprofit digital magazine dedicated to the environment. (7:30 p.m., $25; The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Gowanus, 718-643-6510, thebellhouseny.com)

Mo’Nique’s Mother’s Day Comedy Special (May 12)

Seasoned comic and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique returns to
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Seasoned comic and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique returns to Harlem's historic venue for a show every woman in your life can appreciate. (8 p.m., from $68.50; Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., 212-531-5305, apollotheater.org)

Hannibal Buress (May 18)

You probably already love him for his parts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brandon Williams

You probably already love him for his parts on "Broad City" and in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but now check out his hilarious stand-up. (8 p.m., sold out; BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, 30 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene, 718-724-8044, bam.org)

