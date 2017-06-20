Coney Island gets its own indie market inspired by the beach neighborhood

FAD market will pop up on the beach in August.

Just when you thought you couldn’t pack in more to do at Coney Island, there’s an upcoming pop-up outdoor market to add to the list.

The organizers behind the murals of Coney Art Walls — which invited local artists to cover over 33 walls with their works — is collaborating with FAD Market to use the colorful backdrop for a market with 40 vendors selling clothing, handmade jewelry, home goods and original artwork.

The pop-up market will only be around for one day on Aug. 6, at 3050 Stillwell Ave., off of Surf Avenue.

Coney Art Walls already hosts food stations, serving up dishes from vendors Chick-N-Cone, The Hop Shoppe and Neopolitan Express, which will be around along with the murals through the end of September.

“Coney Island is a destination in of itself, so we’d just be adding more color to the neighborhood with the market,” said Jen Bailey, the organizer of FAD Market, which has hosted dozens of curated events throughout Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill.

“We’re a Brooklyn market, so it was natural to bring something fun to the neighborhood. It so happened that they were thinking of doing something similar, so the timing was perfect,” she added, referring to the Coney Art Walls.

The complete list of vendors for the market has yet to be announced, but Brooklyn-based brands will be represented, including COVRY, which sells unique frames and sunglasses.

“We are trying to curate it so it has more of a beach feel, or even a street art feel,” she said, adding that the Coney Island Walls murals will be played up in the market’s offerings.

The neighborhood was also a personal choice for Bailey, who had local beer makers Coney Island Brewery cater the drinks at her wedding. The organizer saw Coney Island’s community as a perfect fit for a FAD market, and is excited to expand her reach to the beach.

“My husband and I go out there all the time to the beach and boardwalk, just to look at the shops, ride the Wonder Wheel or play a game,” Bailey said. “It’s got a special place in our hearts, and I wanted to bring FAD outdoors.”

Regardless of where the market pops up in Kings County, Bailey said its main goal is to represent and strengthen the community that’s hosting them.

“Bringing art and culture, more of it into a space — that’s what we aim to do.”

FAD market’s Coney Island pop-up will run from noon to 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit fadmarket.co/beach