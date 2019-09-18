Fall’s sun-kissed days are the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy the spectacular foliage display. The following five resorts are immersed in leafy landscapes, making it easy to feast your eyes on autumn’s tapestry of color.

Plenty of creature comforts at Hotel Fauchère

Milford is the birthplace of the American conservation movement, so the abundance of pristine woodlands and waterfalls are no surprise.

Hotel Fauchère is located in the quaint village. This boutique property is well suited to city folk who crave country but don’t want to sacrifice creature comforts. A leafy garden and conservatory bring nature to your fingertips.

Rent a kayak and paddle down the free-flowing Delaware River. Wildlife is abundant and the brilliant red, amber and orange leaves are stunning when reflected in the water. (401 Broad St., Milford, Pennsylvania, 570-409-1212, hotelfauchere.com)

Minimalist chic at Eastwind

The Catskills have long been a playground for New Yorkers. Numerous hipster hotels have recently opened, so put the notion of your Grandpa’s Borscht Belt to rest.

Windham is one of the area’s laid-back hamlets. Surrounded by dense forest, Eastwind’s spare Scandinavian design allows nature to shine. Guest accommodations include three glamping cabins, each with plenty of rustic panache and unobstructed views of the falling leaves.

Fresh-air activities run the gamut, from horseback riding to mountain biking. After, soothe your muscles in the sauna. (5088 Route 23, Windham, New York, 518-734-0553, eastwindny.com)

A personal touch at Hampton Terrace Inn

The Berkshires blaze of pumpkin, crimson and yellow leaves are nirvana for leaf-peepers. In bucolic Lenox, Hampton Terrace Inn is a magnet for nature-seekers. Perks like a Steinway grand, fresh flowers and a complimentary cognac bar make this one of the best B&Bs in New England. The personal touch of owner Stan Rosen is everywhere, particularly in the morning when he prepares a Southern-style breakfast.

It will fortify you for the wealth of hiking possibilities, including nearby Pleasant Valley’s miles of trails bordered by streams and a hummingbird garden. (91 Walker St., Lenox, Massachusetts, 413-637-1773, hamptonterrace.com)

Majestic beauty at Topnotch

Vermont may be known as the Green Mountain State but fall presents some of the most dramatic foliage in America. In storybook-pretty Stowe, locals are committed to maintaining the region’s rural roots and visitors reap the benefits with a wealth of still-wild landscapes.

Luxurious Topnotch Resort is tucked into a forested glade at the base of Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. Play tennis and try fly-fishing under a canopy of painted leaves as you inhale the mountain air. The spa provides plenty of pampering. (4000 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vermont, 800-451-8686, topnotchresort.com)

Big ideas at Aspen Meadows

You’ll need to get on a plane to visit Aspen, but the golden-hued foliage paints a picture you can’t get on the East Coast. The beauty of the Rocky Mountains is inspirational so why not stay at a resort that has inspired great ideas? Aspen Meadows is both a hotel and the home of the Aspen Institute, a prestigious thinktank for world leaders. Guests swim, play tennis and soak in a cerebral vibe while immersed in a sanctuary of sagebrush and aspen trees.

The property cocoons you in comfort but you won’t regret leaving for a few hours to hike Maroon Bells, among the most photographed mountains in North America. (845 Aspen Meadows Rd., Aspen, Colorado, 970-925-4240, aspenmeadows.com)