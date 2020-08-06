‘Floating cinema’ with social distancing boats set to dock in New York City this fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JENNA FANELLI

There is more social distancing fun coming to NYC this fall! If you have already been to Greenpoint’s new Skyline Drive-In this summer and are ready for a new spin on watching movies, get ready for this floating cinema coming to NYC.

What’s Floating Cinema?

Floating Cinema is where friends and families and watch movies on the water while social distancing. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to eight people per boat.

When is Floating Cinema Coming to New York?

Beginning on September 16th and lasting for just one week, Floating Cinema will be in New York!

Tickets and Movies

Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats. Movies are set to be a mix between golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale!

Head to zip-tickets.com to be the first to hear about ticket sales.

Snacks

Watching a movie isn’t complete without snacks! There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you head out on the water.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.