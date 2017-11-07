Take that photo of your ex, those electricity bills and and your other unwanted memories from 2017 and shred them to bits.

The annual Good Riddance Day, a free, one-day shredding event in Times Square, is set for Dec. 28.

Whatever you don’t want to remian in your life in 2018 can be torn to pieces by throwing it into the designated shredder or smashing it with a (provided) hammer, according to Shred-it, the information security company sponsoring the event.

You can also enter a contest now through Nov. 30 to win a VIP experience at the Times Square ball drop and other weekly prizes valued at $100 by sharing what item you want to say “good riddance” to.

Last year, a woman won for submitting a wig she wore during her fight against cancer, organizers said.

The idea comes from a Latin American tradition where New Year’s revelers put items or bad memories from the previous year into dolls and set them on fire, according to Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance.

“Good Riddance Day gives us a chance to reflect on the past year and purge ourselves of the things that remind us of our frustrations, mishaps and faults,” he said in a statement. “Each year we look forward to encouraging all New Yorkers and visitors alike to join us as we say ‘Shred-it and forget it’ to last year’s unwanted memories and prepare for the next with a clean slate.”

The shredding begins at noon. To enter the contest, visit shredit.com.