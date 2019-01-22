Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, is promising "spiritual experiences" and "restorative workshops" when it returns to New York City — at $1,000 or more per ticket.

The In Goop Health summit returns for its second year in March at Pier 17 in the Seaport District. For one day ($1,000) or for the whole weekend ($4,500) from March 8 to 10, the summit offers "thought leaders," "cutting-edge doctors" and "boundary-pushing celebrities" to those who can afford it.

Last year's inaugural NYC summit had tickets at $650 and $2,000.

From a mediation session with the Lululemon global yoga ambassador to panels with psychiatrists, counselors, educators and entrepreneurs about innovation, plant-based medicine, relationships and intimacy, the swanky conference aims at making the experience feel curated.

"Mind-focused" workshops with a psychologist and a "psychological astrologer" are set to cover self-worth, acceptance, intuition, career and creativity, while psychic mediums will give "spiritual experience" and readings.

Goop will also have a luxury jeweler on hand to give ear piercings as well as beauty gurus holding makeup and beauty master classes.

To refuel, guests can sip on Flow Alkaline Spring Water or a 100-percent non-GMO vodka distilled with "real botanicals and infused with natural essences." Eats include vendors and chefs like Bonberi, Clean Market, Juice Press, The Smile, Two Hands and Village Den.

Those who go are asked for their shoe, shirt and pant sizes — a hint that they'll be getting some major swag.

Weekenders at Goop get even more, including a two-night hotel stay, entrance to a cocktail party, a VIP workout session, transportation to and from the venue and "in-room wellness perks."

There's no mention of getting a chance to meet "GP" herself, but with the summit more than a month away, there may be more surprises.