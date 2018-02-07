Governors Island to host camping and glamping excursions

Guests can also enjoy live music, dining and other recreational activities as they camp out.

Not many camp sites give you a starry view of the Statue of Liberty and lower Manhattan.

This summer, you can soak in that unique experience, with a quick boat ride away at Governors Island.

The Trust for Governors Island announced Wednesday it has partnered with Collective & Retreats, which has created luxury tent communities at Yellowstone National Park, Vail, Colorado, and Sonoma, California.

Collective Retreats has a three-year license to use six acres of the island for a lodging retreat that houses up to 100 guests.

The island, a former military and U.S. Coast Guard base in New York Harbor, was left virtually abandoned in the 1990s. It has since been transformed into a public recreation space.

While other groups have used Governors Island for overnight stays and events, this will be the first time the space is being used as a camping destination.

“As we continue to expand our season and the diversity of our offerings, today’s announcement is an important step towards realizing our vision for a year-round, 24/7 Governors Island for all New Yorkers,” said Michael Samuelian, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island.

As part of its license, Collective Retreats will create a public lawn space for live music, food and recreation open to all visitors during the day.

“Since the inception of Collective Retreats, it has been our dream to have a presence in New York City,” said Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats.

Rates range from $125 a night for more basic tents to $750 a night for a luxury tent with a king-size bed and rollaway bed. There is also a special weekday discount rate of $75 a night.

The season opens on May 1 and runs through October 31.

The Adventures at Governors Island recreational activities will return this year, with a new, longer zip line as well as rock climbing and a maze challenge.