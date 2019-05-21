A sweeping exhibit celebrating the past, present and future of graffiti and street art is making its New York City debut next month.

“Beyond the Streets” opens in Williamsburg on June 21 across two floors and more than 100,000 square feet of space at Twenty Five Kent.

“I'm really excited to bring this show to the art form’s epicenter: New York,” Roger Gastman, graffiti historian and curator of the exhibit, told amNewYork in an email. “The city plays such a pivotal role in the origin and evolution of the culture — the iconic images of covered subway cars made graffiti famous worldwide.”

The show includes work from New York City legends Tats Cru and Lady Pink as well as Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

One work focuses on hometown favorites, the Beastie Boys, with artifacts from their long career.

Martha Cooper’s classic photographs of New York City subway trains, streets and people in the 1980s will also be on display.

“Beyond the Streets” had a successful run in Los Angeles last year with its mix of paintings, photography, sculpture and installations.

Another highlight of the show is the 30th anniversary work of graphic designer/street artist Shepard Fairey titled “Facing The Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent.” Fairey is well known for his Barack Obama “Hope” poster, a symbol of his presidential campaign. New Yorkers may recognize his “OBEY” stickers that featured the face of the late wrestler Andre the Giant.

Gastman promised an “immersive art experience” with works from over 150 artists.

“Beyond The Streets” will showcase artists who are continuing to redefine and reshape the art form,” he said. “There will be something new and exciting around every nook in this massive space.”