New York City has a dark and storied past, and while signs of its more macabre moments are long gone, there's a new tour that aims to bring them back with actors in costume.

Back in Time Walking Tours takes storytelling to the next level through song and poetry, and its new Halloween-themed jaunt through downtown Manhattan is one to remember, according to Giacinta Pace, a spokeswoman for the company.

"This is not just a day in history class," she told amNewYork. "Many of our actors have a rich knowledge of the city's history and we have them dress up in clothes from different periods in New York City — from the Revolutionary War through the 1800s — as if they've traveled through time and they're taking you with them to travel through the past."

The Halloween tour called, "Darkness in the City: A Historical Walking Tour of New York's Macabre Past," starts in Washington Square Park, which was originally a mass grave for the city's lower class citizens, according to Michael Pontone, the company's founder.

"Yes, the college kids are all playing Frisbee in an unmarked graveyard," he said.

Other stops along the tour include the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire that took place at 23–29 Washington Place in 1911, killing 146 women employed there as garment workers, and the 1904 tragedy of the General Slocum disaster, where more than 1,000 women and children were killed in a fire aboard a passenger ship in the East River.

The actors leading the tours become their characters, including a wacky bard and a Victorian lady, but still have an extensive knowledge of the stops — and are licensed tour guides.

Pontone, a 35-year-old attorney, who lives in Downtown Brooklyn, started the company this year after realizing there weren’t many tours that went to these lengths to provide an unforgettable experience, he said.

”The city has so many great stories as well as talented acting professionals, it seemed like an obvious choice to join the two in order to give an experience that makes history come to life,” he said. “We see this in many European cities but it's absent in New York City for some reason.”

The company also offers other types of tours, from the history of Downtown Manhattan, to the origins of Jewish New York.

Macabre New York Tour (Oct. 4)

The Macabre New York tour will take place in Washington Square Park on Oct. 4. from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit backintimetours.com for more information.

Here are more spooktacular parties and events around the city.

(Credit: David Anderson)

Library After Hours: Halloween Masquerade (Oct. 13)

Dress up as your favorite literary character or author at the New York Public Library's After Hours event that also includes a contest judged by Tim Gunn from "Project Runway" and the hosts of the NYPL's podcast, "The Librarian Is In." The library will also display some of its creepiest photographs, prints and rare books and scary, short 16mm films from its archives. Live music and snacks will be on tap, too. Attendees must be 21 and older. (Free, 7 to 9 p.m., the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave. eventbrite.com(Credit: NYPL)

Spirit of the Seaport (Oct. 20)

Take part in a Victorian-era soirée aboard the 1885 Wavertree ship, where you'll take a guided tour to learn about the haunting secrets of Schermerhorn Row lining the river. Everyone is asked to wear Victorian/Edwardian period clothing or dark cocktail dress. ($75, 8 p.m., Wavertree at Pier 16 off South Street, southstreetseaport.org) (Credit: South Street Seaport Museum)

Hudson Scare bar crawl (Oct. 26)

Try some of the city's spookiest drinks during this Halloween bar crawl that will take you to nine different bars with creepy drinks made for the occasion, including Adoro Lei (pictured, Spooky Syrup), Arlo Hotel, Brooklyneer, Cafe Hugo, Lazy Point and others. ($10 plus $5 or $6 for each drink, 5:30 to 9 p.m., pick up your pass at Manhattan Mini Storage, 260 Spring St., eventbrite.com) (Credit: Hudson Square BID / Adoro Lei)

Reality Bites Halloween Party (Oct. 27)

The 1980s and '90s are back for one night. Dress up and win a prize for your costume and don't miss the treats -- there will be 100 pounds of candy up for grabs. DJ Brian Blackout will spin tunes while horror movies are projected across the venue. ($7, 10:30 p.m., Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, facebook.com) (Credit: Andy Zou)

Halloween at Dream Downtown (Oct. 28)

Pick your Halloween party by theme at Dream Hotel, which is hosting three separately themed parties across its building. The Animal Party will be hosted by DJs Travis Wild and Roger Silver inside the Electric Room from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Freak Show will take place on the PHD Rooftop Lounge with music by Mike Tully and Cam Smalls from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.; and DJ Chuckie will spin tunes at the general Halloween bash in the Gallery from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Admission starts at $50, Dream Downtown, nightout.com) (Credit: Dream Downtown)

Seaport Halloween Block Party (Oct. 29)

Do some trick-or-treating, carve a pumpkin, catch a live concert and do a science experiment at this year's Seaport Halloween Block Party. There will also be stilt walkers, jugglers, balloon artists and face painting around the Seaport District. (Free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 19 Fulton St., between Water and South streets, eventbrite.com(Credit: Mark Katz Photography)

Freak Show Party at Sunday in Brooklyn (Oct. 31)

Be surrounded by "freak show" acts like fire breathing, snake dancing, sword swallowing, stilt walking and acrobatics, and take part in activities like tarot card readings, face painting, a photo booth and dancing at this costume party. ($100, 8 p.m., Sunday in Brooklyn, 348 Wythe Ave., resy.com) (Credit: Gary Landsman)

'Scarecrows & Pumpkins' at New York Botanical Garden (Sept. 23 - Oct. 31)

Head to the Bronx for a number of guided tours and activities featuring creepy bats, reptiles and scarecrows. See the creepy creatures on Saturdays and Sundays and children are welcome to trick-or-treat on Oct. 21 and 22. (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends, New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., the Bronx, $15-20, nybg.org) (Credit: Photo by Marlon Co for The New York Botanical Garden)

Boo at the Zoo (Sept. 30 - Oct. 29)

Boo at the Zoo is back with a spooky haunted forest, creaky hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin carving, a candy trail and a chance to get up close to vultures, owls and ravens. For the older crowd, there will be a "Bootoberfest" section with live acoustic music, lawn games, a food truck and beer. Activities run on weekends, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. ($37, times vary depending on the activity, the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., bronxzoo.com) (Credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

Mentalist Show: 'The Other Side' (Oct. 13 - 31)

Mentalist Jason Suran will recreate a Victorian seance for groups of 13 people inside a private Williamsburg home. The performance is meant to give a small group of strangers a powerful and unifying experience, according to organizers. For those 21 and older. ($130, 7:30 p.m., facetheotherside.com) (Credit: Jolene Lupo)

NYC Horror Festival (Oct. 26 - 29)

This four-day film festival will screen horror movies, including "The Night Watchmen" about an inept security guard who fights against hungry vampires with his newly found friends, "Ruin Me," which is about a girl who tags along to a slasher fan event but it turns deadly" and "The Night Sitter" about a con artist who pretends to be a baby-sitter in order to steal from a wealthy occult enthusiast, but his plans go south when he summons a trio of witches. On Saturday night, Brad Dourif, the voice of Chucky, will receive the fest's lifetime achievement award. (Starting at $17, Cinepolis Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St., nychorrorfest.com) (Credit: Southpaw Pictures)

Freak Show (Oct. 27 - 29)

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret will perform a spooky circus-themed Halloween show, featuring fishnet-clad dancers who contort, dance and entertain. along with comedians, magicians and singers. ($23, 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, The Duplex, 61 Christopher St., theduplex.com) (Credit: Ian Reid)

Circoloco Halloween (Oct. 27 - 28)

This Halloween dance party will feature internationally acclaimed house and techno artists such as Seth Troxler, the Martinex Brothers, Jamie Jones and Loco Dice, among others. ($69, 10 p.m., at an undisclosed location, teksupport.com) (Credit: Circoloco Halloween)

Friday Night Roxx (Oct. 27 - 28)

Sushi Roxx is getting festive with Halloween-themed show with a menu featuring "scary spicy tuna rolls," "evil chicken tenders," "haunted fries," and S'mores. A special "witches brew" mocktail made with berries and gummy worms will be available as well. (6:15 p.m., 120 E. 39th Street, sushiroxxnyc.com) (Credit: Andrew Werner)

Rooftop Haunted Circus (Oct. 27 - 28)

Celebrate Halloween on a rooftop at The Attic, which will host a costume contest with a $100 prize for the best costume. High-wire cocktails will be served. ($30 and up, 9 p.m., The Attic, 251 W. 48th St., theattic-nyc.com) (Credit: photo by Andrew Werner)

Green-Wood Cemetery Symposium: 'Death: a Graveside Companion' (Oct. 28)

Green-wood Cemetery is hosting a day-long symposium about the intersections of art and death that will feature unseen artworks and presenters including a medical historian, art historians, filmmakers, a medical examiner, and Evan Michelson of Obscura Antiques and the TV show "Oddities." ($40, Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn, green-wood.com(Credit: Christa Lopez)

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade (Oct. 21)

Rain or shine, the annual Halloween Dog Parade must go on. Prepare to see the cutest getups -- dogs in costume will participate in a runway competition at noon, followed by the parade after the "best in show" is announced. (Free, noon-3 p.m., Tompkins Square Park, 500 E. 9th St., Alphabet City (tompkinssquaredogrun.com.) (Credit: Garrett Rosso)

Brooklyn Horror Fest (Oct. 12-15)

Sit in on screenings of dozens of horror films, including the premiere of films such as "Salvation," about a woman preparing to undergo open heart surgery inside a dreadful hospital, but who ends up spending time with a man who says he's a vampire. Also in the lineup: "Closing: The Book of Birdie," which features an introverted teenager obsessed with blood and whose grandmother hopes nuns will reform, and "Tragedy Girls," about two teenagers who capture an alleged murderer to get more followers on their blog. The festival goes on for four days at theaters including Nitehawk Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse, Wythe Hotel Cinema and Film Noir Cinema. (Various times, $13-$18, brooklynhorrorfest.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Horror Fest)

'Hansel and Gretel’s Halloween Adventure' (Oct. 13-31)

Bring the kids to this Halloween-themed production from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, which follows the siblings' adventures with mermaids, monsters, pirates, vampires and, of course, a witch. ($8-$12, Oct. 13-31, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 1 p.m., Central Park, 81st Street and Central Park West, Manhattan, cityparksfoundation.org) (Credit: Justina Wong)

Catch a scary flick at Nitehawk Cinema (multiple dates)

The Williamsburg theater is going all out for Halloween, with several screenings of horrors and thrillers, including "Ghostbusters" (Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m.), "The Haunted Place," (Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.), "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (Oct. 6 at midnight) and "Evil Dead 2" (Oct. 27 at midnight). (Nitehawk Cinema, 136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, nitehawkcinema.com) (Credit: Nitehawk Cinemas)

Night of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns (Oct. 26-29)

More than 1,000 pumpkins will be carved and lit up by artists from the tristate area. Follow the Jack-o'-lanterns along paths at Governor's Island and watch live carving demonstrations. ($24, therise.org(Credit: Getty Images / Sergio Dionisio)

New York Haunted Hayride (Oct. 13 - 31)

Head to Randalls Island for an experience that may haunt your dreams -- or nightmares. New York Haunted Hayride is back with activities to scare you. Besides the hayride, which is filled with plenty of horrifying characters to frighten, head to the "House of Shadows" maze, where the only thing between you and some creepy characters is a dim lantern to guide your way. Take a break from the jump-scares at the haunted village where you can enjoy a variety of eats, and act out some of the most iconic moments from horror films at the Macabre Theater. (Thursday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Randalls Island, 20 Randalls Island Park, newyorkhauntedhayride.com) (Credit: Ten Thirty One Productions)

Haunted beer garden at Loreley (Oct. 28)

Grab a stein and head to Loreley Beer Garden for a Halloween bash filled with mini pumpkin kegs, a DJ and prizes for the best-dressed patron. Head to the bar any time on Oct. 28 for Halloween-themed drink specials, but stick around for the midnight costume contest for a chance to win a $250 bar tab. (Loreley Beer Garden, 7 Rivington St., Manhattan, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Vivian Huang)

The McKittrick Masquerade: 'Inferno' (Oct. 27, 28, 31)

Known for its long-running performance, "Sleep No More," the McKittrick Hotel is bringing back its annual Halloween party, "The McKittrick Masquerade" in late October. This year's event will be the hotel's biggest masquerade with more floors and rooms of macabre experiences, according to organizers. Guests will have access to an open bar, live music and special performances. Those who attend should wear a costume inspired by the occult. (Oct. 27 - 28, at 7 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., and Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., tickets range from $75 to $485, 530 W. 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com) (Credit: giafrese)

Halloween Extravaganza (Oct. 27)

A "Grand Procession" will saunter down the aisle at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York as part of this year's Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of Ghouls. The annual event features characters by puppet and mask maker and theater director Ralph Lee, who created New York City's Halloween Parade. There will also be a silent screening of the 1925 "Phantom of the Opera" set to live organ music. ($25, 1047 Amsterdam Ave., stjohndivine.org/) (Credit: Getty / AFP / Stan Honda)

'Decked Out Sunset Scare Yacht Party' (Oct. 28)

See a New York City sunset aboard a "haunted" yacht. Every "terrifying" costume wearer will get free admission to an after party. ($25, must be 21 to attend, boarding starts at 8 p.m., sailing from 9 p.m. to midnight, nightout.com  (Credit: AIM Hospitality)

Halloween Harvest Festival (Oct. 28)

Socrates Sculpture Park will become a haunted haven with a Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead theme, featuring live performance and music by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York. Make your own costume, get your face painted and sign your dog up for the Canine Costume Contest. (free, Vernon Boulevard, between Broadway and 30th Drive, nycgovparks.org) (Credit: NYC Parks)

Village Halloween Parade (Oct. 31)

Don your costume and head out to New York's biggest free Halloween tradition. The 44th annual Village Halloween Parade will feature countless floats, wild costumes, dancers and more. This year's theme is "Cabinet of Curiosities: An Imaginary Menagerie," which will celebrate the hybrids, mash-up and crossed identities we become on Halloween, organizers said. To guarantee a spot at this popular event, plan to get there early. Even better, walk in the parade yourself. (Route is Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and 16th Street, Manhattan, Oct. 31, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Halloween-nyc.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess )

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' '90s Party (Oct. 31)

Go back to your childhood, when Power Rangers were the rage and the Fresh Prince was king. This 1990s-themed party will host a costume contest, spin to '90s music, give away free vodka drinks, and more. ($10, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Cantina Rooftop, 605 W. 48th St., eventbrite.com(Credit: IHeart90s.net)

A 'Harry Potter' Theme Halloween Party (Oct. 31)

Your owl has arrived and it's time to head to Hogwarts. A "Harry Potter"-themed Halloween party awaits. Be sure to dress in your house robes. Wands are optional, but no broomsticks allowed. A DJ will perform during the event. The party is for those 21 and older. (Tickets range from $10 to $350, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Level 3, 605 W. 48th St., eventbrite.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole)

Halloween Quiet Clubbing (Oct. 31)

Spend Halloween dancing the night away down the New York City Halloween Parade route via this headphone party. A Halloween playlist will run as the mob moves down the street. ($10-$30, meet at the corner of Dominick and Varick streets, quietevents.com) (Credit: Quiet Clubbing Company)