Guys and ghouls, embrace the Halloween spirit with our guide to the best celebrations around New York City.

Whether it's the Village's 46th annual Halloween Parade or a jaunt through the crypts at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, we know just what will spook you.

So scroll down to start planning your descent into madness. Oh sorry, we meant fun.

Manhattan

The Village Halloween Parade

Don your costume and head out to New York's biggest free Halloween tradition. The 46th annual Village Halloween Parade will feature countless floats, wild costumes, dancers and more. There is a VIP Robot Section in keeping with this year's theme, "Wild Thing!" To guarantee a spot at this popular event, plan to get there early. Even better, walk in the parade yourself. (The route is Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and 16th Street, Manhattan, Oct. 31, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Halloween-nyc.com)

"Frankenstein" the musical

See the horrifying classic "Frankenstein" done as a two-act musical by composer and physicist Eric B. Sirota and director Clint Hromsco. ($39.50-$59.50; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 and Dec. 18; St. Luke's Theatre, 308 W. 46th St., thefrankensteinmusical.com)

"A Cynic's Guide to Ghosts" tour

This Halloween tour takes you through the city to see the sites of some of the grisliest murders, where the CIA used prostitutes to dose unsuspecting men with LSD and where a hippie got cut in half and stuffed in a boiler, according to Hidden New York Tours. ($35; Oct. 12, 19, 26, 29, 30, Nov. 1-3, from 6 to 8 p.m., hiddennewyorktours.com)

"Death, Mourning, and the Hereafter in Mid-19th Century New York"

As it does each October, the Merchant's House Museum in the East Village is transforming into a house of mourning, with a mock funeral service set up in its parlor, coffin plates and postmortem photographs in the hallways, and even funeral biscuits in the servants' kitchen. The exhibition explains what it was like when the Tredwell family mourned the death of its patriarch and six other family members. New this year, a costumed interpreter will portray Eliza Tredwell, the patriarch Seabury's widow, and will greet guests and answer questions about life and death in the 19th century. ($15; Sept. 26-Nov. 4, Friday to Monday, 12 to 5 p.m.; guided tours, Friday to Monday at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; 29 E. Fourth St.; merchantshouse.org)

"Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe: Murder at the Merchant's House"

John Kevin Jones, a Poe impersonator, will perform Poe's tales "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven," "The Pit and the Pendulum" and "The Cask of Amontillado" in the parlor, which will be made up with a coffin and mirrors in black crepe. ($40-$55, Sept. 24- Oct. 13 and Oct. 31-Nov. 3; 29 E. Fourth St., merchantshouse.org)

Edgar Allan Poe in NYC with Boroughs of the Dead

This two-hour discussion with Andrea Janes, the founder of Boroughs of the Dead, will deal with Poe's time in Greenwich Village during the 1840s, where he lived and wrote some of his famous works. Janes also talk about his writings, "Doings of Gotham," which chronicled current events in the city in 1844, "The Balloon-Hoax," "The Mystery of Marie Roget," "The Facts in the Case of M Valdemar," and "The Raven." ($20; Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.; The Merchant's House Museum, 29 E. Fourth St.; merchantshouse.org)

"Chant Macabre: Songs from the Crypt"

Rarely performed, creepy songs by Schubert, Liszt, Debussy, Duparc, Loewe, Mussorgsky, Humperdinck and others from the 19th century will be sung by the Bond Street Euterpean Singing Society. ($30; Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.; the Merchant's House Museum 29 E. Fourth St.; merchantshouse.org)

Candlelight Ghost Tours of "Manhattan's Most Haunted House"

Eight family members died in the Merchant House and their funerals were held in the parlor. Venture through the three-story home by candlelight to hear about people's actual ghostly experiences in the home. The museum is said to be the most haunted place in the city. ($45; Oct. 17-19, 23-26 and 28-30; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 29 E. Fourth St.; merchantshouse.org)

"At the Stroke of Midnight" paranormal investigation

Join Dan Sturges of Sturges Paranormal, who has been documenting spooky activity at the Merchant's House Museum for more than a decade, for a late-night candlelight tour of the house. He'll discuss his most chilling findings and stories from those who have seen, heard and felt things. ($100; Oct. 19 and 26 at 11:50 p.m.; 29 E. Fourth St.; merchantshouse.org)

"Halloween Extravaganza & Procession of the Ghouls"

A "Grand Procession" will saunter down the aisle at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York as part of this year's Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of Ghouls. The annual event features characters by puppet and mask maker and theater director Ralph Lee, who created New York City's Halloween Parade. There will also be a silent screening of the 1922 "Nosferatu" set to live organ music. ($27.50; Oct. 25 at 7 and 10 p.m.; 1047 Amsterdam Ave., Harlem; web.ovationtix.com)

"Crypt Crawls: Spotlight on Halloween"

Hear the stories of the residents of the crypt at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine and see where they are buried. The guide will also discuss the origin of Halloween as a Celtic new year celebration. ($25; Oct. 25-26; at various times; meet at the church's visitor's center; 1047 Amsterdam Ave., Harlem; stjohndivine.org)

Children's Halloween Parade March

Gather at Washington Square Park's fountain for free trick-or-treat bags, performances, games and rides, which will follow the parade on West Third Street, between LaGuardia Place and Mercer Street. (Free; Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m.; Greenwich Village; washingtonsquareparkconservancy.org)

Bane Haunted House

One of New Jersey's top-rated haunted houses has moved to Manhattan and will open Sept 20. The five-floor building has more than 30 rooms, each one with different fears represented and actors who kidnap and touch guests. The story? Dr. Michael Bane experimented on animals in the family barn. One day, his daughter got bit by one of the experiments and the next morning, most of the family was found dead, except for Jennifer, Dr. Bane's daughter. All of the props are realistic, including a real metal mortuary cooler. ($35; 7 to 11 p.m.; 618 W. 46th St., Hell's Kitchen; banehauntedhouse.com)

Brooklyn

Spirits of Brooklyn Tour

Madam Morbid Trolley Tours and the Kings County Distillery are doing a joint trolley/distillery tour and whiskey tasting. The trolley, which is Victorian and funeral-inspired, will drive you around as Madame Morbid talks about Brooklyn's sordid past. Then you'll be dropped off at the distillery for a spooky tour and tasting. ($69; Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8 and 15; 7 p.m.; North Ninth St. and Driggs in Williamsburg; madamemorbid.com)

The Poetry Brothel: Halloween

The House of Yes is back with its interactive literary cabaret series featuring aerialists, burlesque, body painting and music. The place is set up like a bordello, and poets recite their works in private rooms with chaise lounges and beds. This special event will double as the New York release of Thorntree Press' "A Whore’s Manifesto: An Anthology of Writing and Artwork by Sex Workers." ($50-$250; Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick; eventbrite.com)

Halloween Haunted Walk & Fair at Prospect Park

Little ghosts and ghouls can come to Prospect Park for a fair on the Nethermead, where they can enjoy family-friendly activities, sweets and treats from food trucks. (Free; Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.; Prospect Park, Brooklyn; eventbrite.com)

The Cityfox Halloween Festival

Avant Gardner is transforming into a Halloween festival grounds with a maze of musical stages, interactive rooms, lounges and surprises. There will be more than 14 DJs and live acts to keep you entertained, too. ($60-$80; Oct. 26, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Oct. 27; 140 Stewart Ave., East Williamsburg; eventbrite.com)

Children's Halloween Parade in Coney Island

Take your chillingly-costumed children on a jaunt down the Coney Island Boardwalk at its parade and party, which will feature games, bounce houses, face painting, live music and more. (Free; Oct. 19, 11 a.m. start; Coney Island; donyc.com)

Bronx

"The Turn of the Screw" operatic ghost story

Head to Wave Hill for a night of terror and opera. This immersive production by On Site Opera and Benjamin Britten takes place at several locations around the estate, both inside and out, with the audience following the characters from place to place. The story is based on the 1898 Gothic thriller by Henry James about a governess who is thrust into life at a possibly haunted estate, where the children she watches are seemingly targeted by the malicious spirits. ($75, which includes admission to Wave Hill's grounds; Oct. 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 27; West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx; osopera.org)

Queens

Halloween Family Fun Day

The Shops at Atlas Park are throwing an afternoon of pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treating, face painting, music, Fear Manor Haunted House discounts, a photo booth, raffles and more. (Free; Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale; eventbrite.com)

The Big Quiz Thing: Halloween Edition

Prepare to prove your knowledge of useless information at this live trivia game themed for Halloween with a mid-show costume contest and humorous videos throughout. Winners get "frighteningly excellent" prizes from the game's sponsors. ($10; Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.; QED Astoria, 27-16 23rd Ave., Queens; eventbrite.com)

Check back for more … if you dare.