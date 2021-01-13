Here are a few ways to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New York City this weekend | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Throughout the country, millions will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend.

Though the official Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 18 this year, New Yorkers can honor Dr. King’s legacy — either virtually or in-person — all weekend long. Here are a few ways that you can celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New York City.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Jan. 16, 17, 18

All weekend long, the New York City Parks Department is hosting multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events in the city’s parks. Park rangers will lead New Yorkers at parks in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan in various projects to help keep the parks healthy and clean, including forest restoration, tree care and litter pick up.

MLK Serve-A-Thon

Jan. 18-19, starting at 12 p.m. Virtual.

Hunger Free America is hosting their 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Serve-A-Thon with two days of virtual workshops dedicated to the intersectionality of food justice. Participants in the workshops will hear from an anti-hunger organization discussing issues around hunger and social issues such as public health and racial injustice and then participate in a virtual service project. All participants must pre-register ahead of time online.

MLK “If I Can Help Somebody” Community Day

Jan. 17, 2 to 5 p.m. 1585 Fulton St.

Community Conversation and Collaboration is teaming up with the Greater Mt. Camel Cathedral & Worship Center to bring New Yorkers an event to provide free resources, food, and entertainment. Those who stop by can enjoy free groceries, free winter coats and accessories, free food, free children giveaways, and more. This event is outdoors and all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Big Onion Walking Tour: Martin Luther King Day in Historic Harlem

Jan. 17, 1 p.m. Starts at Northwest corner of 135th Street & Lenox (Malcolm X) Avenue

Harlem is not just at the center of African American culture in the city, but also in the country. This walking tour of Harlem will explore the neighborhood’s rich history, from its 17th century Dutch origins to becoming the “Capital of Black America” in the 20th century. Stops along the way include Stops could include the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Striver’s Row, the Apollo Theater, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Hotel Theresa, and so much more. The tour is $30 per person, $20 for seniors and full time students.

35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jan. 18, 11 a.m. Virtual.

This marks the 35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. King, presented by BAM and the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, in association with BRIC. This year, the annual event is going virtual and viewers around the world can watch as world-renowned activists, public figures, and civic leaders alongside musicians and other performers honor the legacy of Dr. King. Attendance is free to the public but you must register online ahead of time.

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement

Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m. Virtual.

Hosted by the Museum of the City of New York, this virtual event is perfect to help children start to learn about Dr. King’s legacy as well as the Civil Rights Movement. Those who participate can Dive into the stories of Civil Rights activists in New York and learn about New York’s major role in the Black freedom movement. One adult must be registered for any group, recommended for children 7 and up. After registering online, you will receive a Zoom link for the event.

Harlem Gospel Choir: A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jan. 18, 3 p.m. Virtual.

This year, the Harlem Gospel Choir is bringing their iconic MLK Day show online this year. The choir will belt out their powerful vocals live from Sony Hall in Manhattan and bring their inspiring music to your screens. Tickets cost $25, and the show will be available on demand until Jan. 25.