In 2013, Queens native Becky Cooper handed outlines of Manhattan to strangers and asked them to map their memories. What she got back were a series of funny, inspiring and touching stories told through illustrations and captions scrawled across the pages.

Cooper, who published them in "Mapping Manhattan: A Love (and Sometimes Hate) Story in Maps by 75 New Yorkers," has teamed up with LinkNYC and the city's Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) to launch a citywide call for mapped memories.

By going on to nyc.link/maps, New Yorkers can submit their drawings and moments on blank maps of the five boroughs for a chance to be featured on the LinkNYC kiosks found throughout the city.

"We know that all New Yorkers have strong feelings about the boroughs they call home," said Ruth Fasoldt, Link’s director of external affairs. "We look forward to seeing the creative illustrations New Yorkers submit of the everyday things they love about their home up on Links."

From Cooper's book, one person illustrated the number of gloves they lost within Manhattan, with a note that they've also lost wallets, earrings, umbrellas and more. Another shows a man's growth from infant to adult, from lower Manhattan to its most northern section.

"Ten years after handing out the first Manhattan maps, I’m thrilled to expand the project to the other boroughs, including Queens, where I grew up," Cooper said. "Manhattan alone isn’t shorthand for all of New York City. I’m excited to see the other boroughs assert their place, too, in the story of this city."

The submissions will be accepted through April 10 and selected maps will be on view this spring on LinkNYC kiosks. The original "Mapping Manhattan" illustrations can be seen on kiosks through March.