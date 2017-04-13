New York International Auto Show returns to Javits Center

More than a million tire-kickers, auto enthusiasts, and would-be MTA deserters are expected to attend the New York International Auto …

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on April 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

More than a million tire-kickers, auto enthusiasts, and would-be MTA deserters are expected to attend the New York International Auto Show opening Friday at the Javits Center.

On Wednesday, during previews, Jaguar’s new “F-PACE” — which begins at $42,065 before add-ons — was declared the World Car Design of the Year and World Car of the Year. The F-PACE — the British company’s first “ luxury performance SUV” — will be on the floor of the Javits Center show along with competitors in categories such as World Urban Car, World Green Car, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car. About 1,000 cars will be on display.

Among the new cars likely to draw a crowd is Ford Motor Co.’s new hybrid sedan “police responder.” The eco-correct crime-fighting vehicle boasts a “pursuit mode” that uses both electrical and engine energy and is reported to get 38 miles per gallon. Ford is betting the vehicle will appeal to police departments looking to save money on gas.

With gas prices at low levels, Ford predicts the market share of SUVs to rise to 45 percent of the total market within the next five to seven years. Ford will be exhibiting its new Explorer SUV, Lincoln is unveiling its Navigator SUV, Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph and SUVs by Mercedes, Maserati, Range Rover, Subaru, Volvo and Lexus will also debut.

There will be a fleet of Nerissimo Maserati Ghibli, with the most “accessible” model starting at $71,600. “Each Nerissimo vehicle will have a badge located on the center console highlighting the fact that it is one of only 450 total produced,” according to its maker.

On the green front, Honda’s Clarity Electric, its “first affordable midsize five-passenger electric vehicle,” and Clarity Electric Plug-in Hybrid are making their debuts. Honda, which did not release suggested prices for the new wheels, said it intends to see two-thirds of its global auto sales come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

About 68 percent of attendees of last year’s show said they intended to purchase a car in the next year, with 57 percent of attendees saying they attended in order to compare brands before making a selection.

The New York International Auto Show runs April 14–23 and is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $13 for people age 13 and older and $7 for children under 12.

With Reuters