Open up your wallet — Record Store Day is just around the corner and there are some great releases coming your way.

On Saturday, April 21, shops around the city are throwing parties, hosting DJs and bands and putting out new inventory only available in-store on the day.

We’ve rounded up events and some Record Store Day releases for your perusal. Check back for more.

Rough Trade NYC (64 N. Ninth St., Brooklyn)

DJs will spin tunes in the store while you hunt through more than 500 exclusive Record Store Day titles that you can buy in-store only. Opens at 8 a.m.

Halcyon The Shop (74 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn)

This record shop, which has a full bar and cafe, will be hosting guest DJs (thejass, rrao, Jacques Renault, Nik Mercer, Riss Garcia, Julia Govor, EmmaNice Dz, David Paglia, Amourette, Truncate, Heidi Sabertooth, DJ Spooky and Richard Gamble) to play throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.

The Mixtape Shop (1129 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn)

A classic Jacques Renault EP will be reissued at The Mixtape Shop. The Record Store Day edition includes a reimagined package and a longer tracklist, including the song “Time Machine.” There also will be some limited-edition “goodies” up for sale during this party. 2 to 10 p.m. Free.

Threes Brewing (333 Douglass St., Brooklyn)

Independent Grand is popping up at Threes Brewing with exclusive and limited vinyl releases from independent labels from New York and around the world, rare re-issues from Denmark and New York-based label, Frederiksberg Records, record accessories from Wax Rax, vintage stock and rarities from Sure Shot Records and a sale of tropical music from Peru. There will be live music starting at 7 p.m. by Combo Lulo, which will be celebrating its record release, and DJ sets from Little Dynasty and Sonido Chichadelico.

Gebhard’s Beer Culture (228 W. 72nd St., Manhattan)Bring your own vinyl and listen to music while sipping on Dogfish Head beers. There also will be a chance to win prizes with a raffle that starts at 7 p.m.

Some Record Store Day exclusive releases

Aaliyah “Back and Forth 12” (LP)

AC/DC “Back in Black” (cassette)

Arcade Fire (LP)

B-52’s “Rock N’ Rockets, Live” (two LPs)

David Bowie’s “Bowie Now,” (LP) “Welcome to the Blackout, Live in London ‘78” (3 LPs) and “Let’s Dance,” (LP)

Jeff Buckley “Live at Sin-E, Legacy Edition,” (four LPs)

The Cure “Mixed Up” (two LPs) and “Torn Down” with Mixed Up extra (two LPs, picture disc)

Duran Duran “Thanksgiving Live” (two LPs) and “Duran Duran Budokan” (LP)

The Flaming Lips “The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon” (7-inch vinyl)

Grateful Dead “Fillmore West, San Fransisco” (four LPs)

Van Morrison “Alternative Moondance” (two LPs with picture disc)

The Notorious B.I.G. “Juicy” (LP)

Iggy Pop “Live at the Ritz, NYC 1986” (two LPs)

Prince “1999” (LP)

Rage Against the Machine “Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000” (LP)

Lou Reed “Animal Serenade” (three LPs)

The Shins V. Los Lobos “The Fear” (LP)

Sufjan Stevens “Mystery of Love EP” (10-inch EP)

Sugar Ray “Fly 20th Anniversary” (7-inch vinyl)

Uncle Tupelo “No Dpression: Demos” (LP)

Original Cast of “SpongeBob SquarePants the New Musical” (7-inch vinyl)

Tom Waits “Brawlers” and “Bastards” (each two LPs)

Wilco “Live at the Troubadour: Nov. 12, 1996” (two LPs)

Wu-Tang “The Saga Instrumental EP” (vinyl) and “Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers” (cassette)

... and a lot more here.