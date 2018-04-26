The final show at Silent Barn is set — musicians, writers and organizers alike will be saying their “last rites” on Sunday.

At 7 p.m. supporters will gather for what will be the last show at Silent Barn’s current venue on Bushwick Avenue after organizers revealed in March that it had to close because of financial and functional challenges.

The Barn is an independent arts organization that is run by volunteers and community fundraising, but after six years of this “unstable environment,” it was time to shut down, at least for now, according to a statement the organizers released online. It officially closes on April 30 after six years at 603 Bushwick Ave. and 12 years in existence.

Friends and fans of Silent Barn are planning to dance to sets by Shady Hawkins, MALLRAT, Crosslegged, YATTA, G Lucas Crane, DJs Kegan Zema, Jo Valdes and Mike Lawrence, and listen to readings from Liz Pelly, Chris Lee and others during the all-night party.

Despite the “goodbyes,” organizers have said that it’s not the end for them.

The grass roots art program Educated Little Monsters has teamed up with Bushwick Street Art and other local collectives to raise money to open another event space in the area. As of Thursday, the With Friends fundraiser had collected more than $23,000 of its $50,000 goal, or about 46 percent.

The all-ages venue was known for its nightly music shows, from indie to punk to alternative, and it always had a lineup of affordable art events, a cafe, galleries and a recording studio. It even served as a housing facility for more than a dozen “artists-in-residence” and staffers, who will be leaving the building, too.

With hope still in mind, the venue’s event page quotes Optimus Prime, the Transformer: “Above all, do not lament my absence, for in my spark, I know this is not the end, but merely a new beginning. Simply put, another transformation.”