It's officially spring — even if the weather doesn't agree — which means it's finally time to start planning how to get the most out of the city.

So stop hibernating and get ready for warmer weather. To help, we've curated a list of activities you should put on your spring bucket list.

Bask in the loveliness that is cherry blossom season In a few short weeks a spray of pink blossoms will decorate the city, heralding the arrival of spring. There are plenty of places to get awesome views of the cherry blossoms, including at this year's Brooklyn Botanic Garden Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival on April 28 and 29. You also can enjoy them for free in Central Park, Green-Wood Cemetery, Prospect Park and other scenic locales.

Grab a drink outside Nothing's quite like a beer paired with a nice breeze. Spring marks the start of beer gardens and rooftop bar season, and there are plenty of outdoor spots in the city to enjoy the sunshine and a cold one on your day off. From Lower East Side's Loreley Beer Garden (7 Rivington St.) to Astoria's Bohemian Hall (2919 24th Ave.), there are plenty of city spots offering large outdoor spaces for the season. Looking for city views? These rooftop bars are open year-round, and are sure to be packed during the spring months.

Reconnect with the greener side of life It's time to rejuvenate your home and your diet by bringing greens back into your life. Though many of the Grow NYC Greenmarkets are open year-round -- like its Union Square and Ditmas Park locations -- fresh produce options increase during the springtime. Plus, spending a day at a farmers market in the sunshine is much more enjoyable when you're not freezing your fingers off. To find the closet city greenmarket near you, head to grownyc.org. Now is also a good time to bring healthy new plants into your home, so check out your local florist or garden center, like the Urban Garden Center in East Harlem, for instance.

Head to an outdoor (or indoor) concert or festival This spring promises great shows, including Pink, Lorde, Def Leppard, U2, Sam Smith, and some of the best music festivals around. Head to Governors Ball in June to see Jack White, Travis Scott and Eminem, the Panorama Music Festival in July that will feature Cardi B, Father John Misty, The Killers, and The XX, or Electric Zoo with the biggest names in EDM in August. There are a number of dance festivals coming up too, including the Japan Drum and Dance, the Queens World Film and the Bloody Mary festivals -- all of which are listed in our festival guide.

Explore city parks Though known for its skyscrapers, New York's green spaces are pretty spectacular. Even if you've picnicked in Central Park or gone jogging in Prospect Park, there's always a new corner to explore. Check out the High Line or find a tour of Van Cortlandt Park. You really can't go wrong with any of the nature escapes the city has to offer.

Search out public art Now that hibernation is behind you, get out and find the city's amazing collection of public art. From this series of stacked stone pillars (or cairns) by Samantha Holmes to "The Last Three" stacked rhino sculpture at Astor Place, there's much to be seen by some talented artists.

Explore a new neighborhood Take advantage of the spring weather to explore a new (to you) neighborhood. Whether you're someone who rarely leaves the island of Manhattan, or you haven't gone south of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, there are plenty of spots in all five boroughs that hold eateries, bars and more just waiting to be enjoyed. Take a trip to Brooklyn's Gowanus (pictured), Staten Island's St. George and more neighborhoods worth a springtime trip.

Get back on that bike It's finally time to break out that bike -- or try Citi Bike for the first time. Take advantage of the plethora of bike paths to enjoy city views, or use a bike share to make your commute to work more green.

Ferry over to Governors Island After months of being closed for the cold, Governors Island will finally open to the public on May 1.Get ready to board the ferry, take in the gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline from a bike, relax in a hammock and enjoy all that Governors Island has to offer.