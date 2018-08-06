From a circus studio to an ax-throwing bar, Gowanus has become a destination for all things fitness and fun, and by 2020, it will have the city’s largest climbing gym.

With more than 40,000 square feet of climbing, bouldering, rope courses, gym and shopping space, The Cliffs hopes to become the next big thing in the neighborhood.

The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness, which currently has three locations (Westchester, DUMBO and Long Island City), is taking over a block at 233 Nevins St. The space will allow for 36,000 square feet of climbing terrain, 40-foot-high walls, two entire floors of bouldering and a 4,400-square-foot outdoor space with more climbing. Despite its name, The Cliffs will also offer fitness classes, yoga, saunas and a shop with clothing and climbing gear.

With on-site parking, the new facility, which is just three blocks from Brooklyn Boulders, will cost a whopping $18 million to build and will be developed under a 25-year lease, according to the company’s news release.

The Cliffs is expanding rapidly — a new facility in Harlem is planned to open later this year and a new Philadelphia location opens in 2019.

Mike Wolfert, the owner of The Cliffs, decided to open in Gowanus because there was a demand for it, he said.

“Gowanus has become a hub for unique, non-traditional forms of fitness and recreation — including circus arts, archery and axe throwing,” he said in a statement. “We aim to bring an exceptional new rock climbing experience to the mix. Residents have been asking The Cliffs to expand into Brooklyn for years. We have listened and are excited to be joining this vibrant community.”