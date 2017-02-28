The Strand to open Williamsburg pop-up bookstore

Soon, Brooklyn bookworms won’t have to travel far to get their Strand Book Store fix.

The famous Union Square bookstore will open a pop-up within the Artists & Fleas’ Williamsburg location, the Strand announced in a news release.

Shoppers of the weekend market can peruse a selection of reads from March 11 through April 16. Contemporary fiction, bargain finds and the shop’s well-known staff picks table will be available at the pop-up. Strand-brand tote bags and other merch will also be up for grabs at the market.

Artists & Fleas is located at 70 N. 7th St., Brooklyn, and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit artistsandfleas.com/williamsburg.