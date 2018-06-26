Times Square has a lot going on, but no matter how much hoopla or how bright the lights are, the Red Steps are a constant draw.

Since 2008, the bleachers-like ruby red steps, which serve as the TKTS booth, in Father Duffy Square have attracted mostly tourists as the perfect viewpoint for the twinkling billboards and a prime selfie spot.

But as thousands of people frequent the steps every day, its glass panels are bound to get a little warped and slippery, according to the Times Square Alliance, a not-for-profit group that maintains it.

On Sunday, five new steps were brought in via crane and installed overnight, with finishing touches done on Monday, the Alliance said.

The custom-crafted glass pieces are made to withstand thousands of pounds at a time and take a lot of abuse, which is why it is paramount that the Alliance repairs and maintains it on a regular basis.

“It’s amazing how many people drop their cellphones and cigarette butts in the cracks,” Tim Tompkins, the president of the Alliance, said. “Literally every single morning, the amazing people on our staff wipe it clean and wipe it down.”

With Tompkins’ help and some facts pulled from a booklet about the project provided by the Alliance, we’ve put together a rundown of interesting facts about the Red Steps/TKTS booth: