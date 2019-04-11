Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

And, to have the Weekend It List delivered to your inbox, sign up at amny.com/weekend.

westerosi it. The Long Night is almost over for "Game of Thrones" fans -- after nearly two years, the tale of "Ice and Fire" returns Sunday night on HBO. And New Yorkers need not be highborn to enjoy the race to the Iron Throne in (Westerosi) style. If you need company to protect yourself from the Night King's undead hordes, consider attending a watch party at bars and restaurants like Junoon, East Village Tavern, Parklife and many more around the city. Test your knowledge of the Realm at various trivia nights, take in some GoT burlesque, or hike your way up the King's Road. If you're rooting for Emilia Clarke's Daenerys to restore House Targaryen to glory across the Seven Kingdoms, you may want to head to the West Village on Friday. Shake Shack is taking RSVPs for the chance to sit in a replica of the Mother of Dragons' Dragonstone Throne at the burger joint. While you wait, you can put your knowledge of Valyrian to use and order a Dracarys Burger or Dragonglass Shake, too. And if that's not enough, prepare for the Great War with our quiz of famous show quotes.

imbibe it. Imbibe like you're on spring break. Even if you're not. We're not suggesting getting sloppy and dancing on bar tops -- that choice is between you and you -- but let us direct you to some of the indulgent options around the city that are more, shall we say, experience-based. Such as: The color-changing cocktail at Bagatelle. It's for brunching with a friend: Made for two people, with Cîroc Apple, lemon juice and simple syrup, the drink morphs from blue to purple to pink. The King Kong sundae at Sugar Factory. It's for nom nom nom-ing with 12: This monster dessert is created with 24 scoops (and four flavors) of ice cream. And caramelized banana. And doughnuts. And sparkles. And our list goes on, including an 18-inch taco and 100-ounce margarita. Grab a friend or 10, and embrace spring dining full-on.

find it. Record Store Day is back on Saturday, and dozens of New York City vinyl shops will be stocking special releases by the likes of Green Day, Pearl Jam, Dr. Dre, U2 and so many more. Your personal playlist could include a record release party at a shop like Rock and Soul in Manhattan, or performances at Jamaica's VP Records or Greenwich Village's Generation Records. Wherever you go, you'll be helping music merchants' bottom line. "It helps a lot," John Pita of Manhattan's Record Runner said. "There are more than 500 re-releases on that day ... which capture such a variety of people." Vinyl records are seeing such demand that the team over at Co-Op 87 Records & Tapes and record label Mexican Summer in Greenpoint decided to open another store in Bushwick, called the Brooklyn Record Exchange. Before you head out on Saturday, check out our handy guide (and map) of participating stores. In the words of Corinne Bailey Rae, "Girl, put your records on."

shop it. We hope your haggling skills are honed because the city's flea markets are finally back. Whether you've done your spring cleaning or not, you can pick up tchotchkes from the popular Hester Street Fair on Saturday while bopping to tunes spun by DJ Stretch Armstrong or pick up some Brooklyn-made goods or apparel at FAD Market's first event on Saturday and Sunday. Others setting up for the season this weekend include DUMBO Flea and Grand Bazaar NYC. We hope you've been saving because, "get in, loser, we're going shopping."