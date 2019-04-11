Winter is gone, but the final season of "Game of Thrones" is almost here. Shake Shack wants to help GoT-ers fuel up for the final six episodes with its own menu of ice and fire.

Starting Friday at Shake Shacks nationwide, you can take a bite out of the Dracarys Burger ("Drakaro Parkliapos" in Valyrian). It's a double cheeseburger seeping in Monterey jack cheese, bacon and a hotter version of ShackSauce filled with scallions, hot sauce, Carolina Reapers (one of the hottest chili peppers in the world), chipotle and herbs.

The heat may be too much for non-Targaryens, which is why Shake Shack also is offering the Dragonglass Shake to go with it. Otherwise known as Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos, the shake is a frozen custard mixed with white chocolate and mint and topped off with only the best Dragonglass in the U.S. kingdom. (Not to worry, the "glass" shards are made of toffee darkened with black food coloring.)

And prove your knowledge of the ruined city of Old Valyria by dropping English and ordering in Valyrian:

If you want to "drink and know things" on your quest #ForTheThrone, fill up on a sip of ice and a bite of fire — but for a limited time. The Dracarys Burger is only available until April 21 and the Dragonglass Shake until May 19. Both are available nationwide, but in New York City, the burger is only available in Manhattan, at the Madison Square Park and West Village locations. The shake is available at all NYC locations aside from stadiums, ballparks, transit centers and airports.

Fans who visit the West Village Shake Shack on Friday also can compete for a photo in Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone Throne. A replica that is 17 feet wide and 8 feet high will be at the 225 Varick St. store, but you need to RSVP for a spot at ssxgot.splashthat.com.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO.