While everyone in Westeros eyes the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone Throne is up for grabs in New York City.

HBO is placing another replica in Manhattan in anticipation of Sunday's "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere. This time, the coveted chair perfect for photo-ops will pop up inside the West Village Shake Shack.

On Friday only, you'll be able to visit the eatery, at 225 Varick St., and claim the Mother of Dragons' throne. In an attempt to combat a mad dash to Shake Shack, you'll be required to RSVP at ssxgot.splashthat.com.

Your RSVP doesn't guarantee entry, however. Fans on the list will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

HBO also announced on Thursday a themed Shake Shack menu, including a Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake, so you'll be able to dine like the Westerosi as you await your royal seat.

This latest #ForTheThrone replica placed by the network stands 17 feet wide and 8 feet high. It comes after locals swarmed two Iron Thrones last week. The first — found by a fan in Fort Totten Park in Bayside, Queens — was one of six hidden around the world to promote the final season. Thousands of New Yorkers (and several canine fans) trekked to the Queens throne between March 28 and April 1.

The second — a massive replica in midtown — drew fans and celebrities (including author George R.R. Martin) to the Rockefeller Center ice rink ahead of the show's Radio City Music Hall premiere. It was removed on April 3.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO this Sunday at 9 p.m. New episodes air weekly. If you'd prefer to take on the Night King with other loyal fans, consider dropping by one of the nearly two dozen viewing parties taking place at bars and restaurants across the city.