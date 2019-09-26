Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

And, to have the Weekend It List delivered to your inbox, sign up at amny.com/weekend.

drink it. With our just-launched Spirit Guides series, you'll be able to drink it for weeks. Looking at the stories behind the many unique breweries and distilleries across the five boroughs, we hope it inspires you to venture to new (to you) places as you learn about the people (and passion) behind a variety of sips. Our first stop is Port Morris Distillery, which is the only distillery (well, that's legal) in the Bronx. Run by childhood friends, co-owners Rafael Barbosa and William Valentin, their spirit of choice is pitorro, a Puerto Rican moonshine based on a generations-old family recipe. Pitorro itself goes back centuries and, being sugar cane-based, is in the rum family. At PMD, the basic Shine is crafted with New York apples, honey and sugar, and plenty of flavors spin off from there. One option is Coquito, a common holiday favorite with coconut and cinnamon, and that, Barbosa says, is the most popular year-round. "Once we give them our Coquito -- we do it non-dairy with no milk or cream -- they love that," Barbosa says. "That grabs them." Other options include Añejo, which is aged a year, Ginger, and Habañero. The spacious PMD includes the production facility (tours available), as well as a tasting room and large lounge designed with echoes of Old San Juan.

film it. It's officially movie season: The New York Film Festival kicks off Friday with a lineup of more than two dozen films from 17 different countries. The festival opens with the debut of a highly anticipated Martin Scorsese epic ("The Irishman") and includes the final film by late French director Agnès Varda ("Varda by Agnès"). Its features head to New York with "Motherless Brooklyn," Spain with "Pain and Glory" and Japan with "To the Ends of the Earth." If you didn't jump on the chance to purchase screening tickets, you'll have to wait on line for standby entry to the big flicks (like "The Irishman"). If you're looking for sure-thing plans, tickets are still up for grabs for select screenings Saturday and Sunday, including the New York City premieres of "First Cow" and "Pain and Glory." In the latter, Antonio Banderas plays a film director and Penélope Cruz stars as his mother. (If you're wondering how that's possible, time-jumping is involved). Reserve your seats at filmlinc.org, and then check out our picks for the top 10 flicks to see at the festival beyond opening weekend. It'll stick around at Lincoln Center through Oct. 13.

watch it. Harlem is up for grabs in Epix's new crime drama, "Godfather of Harlem." The series, set in the '60s, follows infamous mob boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) as he returns to the streets after 11 years behind bars to find his neighborhood under the control of the Italian mafia. Drama -- and violence, naturally -- ensues when Bumpy teams up with human rights activist Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) to regain control and re-establish his street cred, while simultaneously detoxing a heroin-addicted, racism-stricken Harlem. "People who watch the show, they'll find it'll feel very current, very contemporary," Whitaker explains. "We're dealing with an opioid crisis ... the whole issue of polarization in the nation itself, I mean, we see that in the show." Whitaker's Bumpy, born Ellsworth Raymond Johnson, was one of the city's most respected crime bosses from 1930 to 1968. "He was a businessman, family man, poet, strategist, chess player, the Godfather of Harlem." The 10-episode drama begins Sunday at 10 p.m.

eat it. A food festival this Saturday aims to show that embracing veganism doesn't have to mean giving up delicious food. "People often think that veganism is a diet for white people eating only salads," Hellenic Vincent De Paul says, president of Vegandale, a Toronto-based collective of vegan brands. "We're out to prove that veganism is rooted in justice for animals and that you can still enjoy all of your favorite comfort foods without exploiting animals." The third annual Vegandale Festival kicks off at Randall's Island Park with more than 150 food vendors, including local favorites Fluffy's NYC, Destination Dumplings, The Vegan Shawarma and Twisted Potato. Entertainment includes a DJ and giveaways, plus art installations and games. And don't forget to bring your pup -- dogs are welcome, too.