You may not find Archie here, but there is much to discover in Riverdale.

In this quiet neighborhood in northwest Bronx, there’s no shortage of playgrounds, dog runs and parks — a contrast to some of the more bustling parts of the city.

Not only is Riverdale home to good eats, including Irish and Italian cuisines, it is rich with New York City history. In the 19th century, the area was where many Manhattan moguls built their country estates. In fact, author Mark Twain and President Theodore Roosevelt once called the neighborhood home.

Nowadays, it still maintains its affluent roots, however, it has become more of a middle class enclave, which started when the Henry Hudson Bridge opened in 1936.

To reach Riverdale, take the 1 to Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street; Metro-North’s Hudson Line to Spuyten Duyvil or Riverdale, or one of multiple buses. It takes at least an hour if you’re traveling from Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn, but the trip is worth it.

When you’re ready to explore, check out these local hot spots:

Get an early start at a café Craving a yogurt parfait? Start your morning at the cozy Moss Cafe, located at 3260 Johnson Ave., which opens around 7 a.m. during the week. This pescatarian, kosher restaurant uses fresh produce from small, local farms and caters to vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free diets. Go-to dishes for early morning risers include the Sweet Bowl ($10), a porridge topped with dates, honeyed apples and almonds, and the Farmer's Plate ($14), which includes two eggs, potatoes, greens and toast. If you're more of a coffee and pastry person, you can't go wrong with its flaky scones and actually beautiful lattes. It gets crowded between noon and 2 p.m., so be sure to stop by way before then. Note: It's closed on Saturdays, so if you want to visit on a weekend, make sure it's for brunch on Sunday.

Admire the unique historic houses After breakfast on a beautiful summery day, take a walk through the landmarked neighborhood of Fieldston, which is bound by Henry Hudson Parkway, Manhattan College Parkway, Broadway and 250th Street. The neighborhood is characterized by lush greenery and several rows of upscale houses, with unique details such as an outdoor spiral staircase and wooden arches. No house looks like any other, and architecture ranges from Tudor style to Colonial Revival. The neighborhood is part of the Fieldston Historic District and has previously been home to United Nations ambassadors, former President John F. Kennedy and other prominent figures.

Learn something new Chat up the locals and make new friends at the Riverdale-Yonkers branch of New York's Society for Ethical Culture, a nontheistic community based at 4450 Fieldston Rd. The building that houses the local branch has been around since the 1960s, although ethical culture is an ideology that dates back to the 1800s. While the society teaches the principles of ethical culture to its members, it also hosts inspirational talks, film screenings, barbecues, concerts and other events that are all open to the public. Recent talks have focused on building compassion and experiencing joy. The society is also a nice place to relax if you're just passing through, with beautiful artwork on the walls and a porch in the backyard.

Take in the beauty of Wave Hill No matter the season, Wave Hill is a peaceful place to visit that will invigorate your senses with its vibrant blooms in the spring, manicured lawns in the summer, fiery leaves in the fall and rustic snowy landscape in the winter. The public gardens and cultural center at 249th Street and Independence Avenue sprawls across 28 acres with 15 gardens to explore. Head to Wave Hill after your brunch to burn off some calories on its rustic trails or to get a breath of fresh air as you look over the Hudson River at the Palisades. The land itself has been enjoyed by Roosevelt and Twain, both of whom rented the estate at different times. Admission is $10 and $6 for students.

Tour the oldest house in the borough Designated as a New York City historical landmark, the Van Cortlandt House Museum (6036 Broadway) is the oldest building in the Bronx. The Georgian-style house was constructed in the mid-18th century on the Van Cortlandt family's plantation, and it was converted into a museum in 1897. Fun fact: During the Revolutionary War, the house was used by George Washington.

Don't just look at it from the outside Visitors should set aside at least one hour to tour the entire estate, and you'll want to call in advance to make sure the museum isn't temporarily closed for film shoots or house repairs (it happens occasionally). Pick up a postcard, lavender soap, kitchen towels or other souvenir at the museum shop after the tour, and you'll remember the Van Cortlandt House for years to come. The house is open six days a week (closed on Mondays) and general admission is just $5. For seniors and students, it's $3. On Wednesdays, admission is free.

Go ahead and grab a slice In the middle of a day trip to Riverdale, squeezing in lunch at Goodfellas Pizza (3661 Waldo Ave.) is quick and casual. It offers gourmet pies and pastas such as fettuccine Alfredo ($14.95), eggplant parmigiana hero ($8.95) and calzones (starting at $5.45), just to name a few. Order a pie on your birthday and you might get a message spelled out in pepperoni.

Spend some time in the woods Located near the northern end of Riverdale, at W. 254 Palisade Ave., Riverdale Park is an ideal place for exploring nature and wildlife. The 144-acre park is ideal for taking long treks through its vast woodlands and watching the sunset along an extended shoreline of the Hudson River. Riverdale Park is also a destination for bird-watchers. In addition to ducks, hawks and songbirds, you just might catch a glimpse of the native screech owl.

Take in river views Make sure to keep going until you see the Hudson River. It is breathtaking.