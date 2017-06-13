Where to take yoga classes at NYC rooftop bars and breweries

These yoga classes are really hopping.Instructors are bringing classes out of the studio and into rooftop bars and breweries this …

Instructors are bringing classes out of the studio and into rooftop bars and breweries this summer.

“What I love about it is getting people who wouldn’t necessarily always go to a yoga class,” said Leanne Maciel, a health coach and yoga instructor who started yoga classes at Bronx Brewery in the fall. “I like to really make it fun and balanced, which is kind of my approach to wellness in the first place — we should be enjoying all the things that we love, whether that’s yoga or beer.”

Maciel used to work in the beer business, doing marketing at Heineken. She’d usually follow yoga class with a drink with friends, so when she became a yoga instructor herself, she wanted to pair the two. Classes at Bronx Brewery was a natural fit — her husband, Patrick Libonate, is the vice president of marketing there.

Beyond beer, Maciel also does yoga classes followed by wine tastings in Central Park during the summer and, come fall, yoga classes in coffee shops.

The brewery class draws a mix of locals and tourists — and sometimes the odd brewer — looking for a unique experience and to socialize.

“Yoga and beer both have similarities in that they build community as well as rituals and balance,” said Maciel.

From Bronx Brewery and beyond, here’s a look at where to take yoga classes in bars and breweries in NYC.

Bronx Brewery

Work out among the beer tanks during this hour-long flow, offered select Wednesdays and Saturdays this summer. After the challenging vinyasa session for up to 35, taught by Laura Maciel, you can sample offerings from the Bronx brewery with a flight of four brews in the backyard. June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19 at noon, July 26 and Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., $25 (includes flight), bring a mat; 856 E. 136th St., Bronx, register at brewyouyoga.eventbrite.com

Strong Rope Brewery

Calling all bros. The Brooklyn brewery has been hosting “broga” sessions semi-regularly since the spring. The class is geared toward men, with strength training, core work and cardio along with traditional yoga poses, but is open to all. The 45-60-minute workout, led by yoga instructor Emma Galland, is followed by a well-deserved brew. Next up July 9 from 11 a.m.-noon, $25 (includes a beer), bring a mat; 574A President St., Gowanus, 929-337-8699, more info at strongropebrewery.com, register at zenberrymix.com/beer-broga

Mr. Purple

The rooftop bar at the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side doesn’t usually open until 11 a.m. on Saturdays, but you can head there before the mimosas and bloody Marys start flowing for a session with Pure Yoga. Mr. Purple has joined forces with the yoga studio to once again offer hour-long Vinyasa sessions on the 15th floor — meaning unobstructed views of downtown Manhattan. Saturdays at 9 a.m. now through Aug. 26, $25, $15/Pure Yoga members, mats available; 171 Ludlow St., 212-237-1790, register at bit.ly/2qMun1G

Northern Territory

The Australian bar known for its great view of the Manhattan skyline has entered the rooftop yoga game, too. Northern Territory teamed up with fitness event company Surf Yoga Beer for a weekly, hour-long series led by instructor Kristin Calabria. Consider your Sunday Funday planned. Sundays at 9:30 a.m. now throughout the summer, $25, mat rentals available; 12 Franklin St., Greenpoint, 347-689-4065, register at surfyogabeer.com

Roof at Park South

Keep a lookout for Yoga Unwined at this midtown rooftop bar throughout the summer. The hour-long vinyasa-based classes, led by instructor Morgan Perry, incorporate wine education, followed by a meditative wine tasting. Rosé is likely. 125 E. 27th St., 212-204-5222, more info at yogaunwined.com