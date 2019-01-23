No need to hibernate when the flakes start to fly. Embrace the cold, snow and ice that winter throws your way at these five accommodations.

Old-school vibes at Woodloch

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Woodloch is retro in all the right ways. This family-owned, all-inclusive resort in the Pocono Mountains exudes hospitality; if you’re traveling with kids, it’s a slice of heaven. Scores of frost-filled activities, including snow tubing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and ice skating on the lake or under the canopy-covered synthetic rink, are available.

Info: About a 2-hour drive from midtown; 800-966-3562, woodloch.com

Refined Elegance at Winvian Farm

Morris, Connecticut

If you’re looking for a discrete hideaway immersed in nature, Winvian in Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills fits the bill. The resort offers plenty of luxurious amenities and frosty-weather diversions. Hike or snowshoe across the maze of frozen lakes, snow-dusted glades, wide-open meadows and silent woods. After, warm-up in front of the roaring fire, soothe your muscles at the on-site spa or fuel up at the farm-to-table restaurant in the 18th-century manor house. Guests stay in whimsically decorated private cottages spread across the property.

Info: About a 2-hour drive from midtown; 860-567-9600, winvian.com

New England cozy at the Woodstock Inn

Woodstock, Vermont

Find cold-weather comforts like wood-burning fireplaces, flannel blankets and just-baked cookies and tea served each afternoon. With the resort nestled in the majestic Green Mountains, winter here looks like the inside of a snow globe. The inn has its own ski resort for downhill skiing and snowboarding. Its Nordic Center offers nearly 30 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and, for something exhilarating, fat tire snow biking.

Info: About a 4 1/2-hour drive from midtown; 888-338-2745, woodstockinn.com

An Adirondack immersion at Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort

Lake Placid, New York

Located in the heart of the snow-covered Adirondack Mountains is Lake Placid, a small town with an illustrious Olympic history. Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort is directly on the shores of pristine Mirror Lake, a paradise for figure skaters and hockey players. On weekends, visitors may experience a dogsled ride across the frozen lake or zoom down the ice-covered toboggan chute and zip across the glassy surface. Cross-country skiers can book a room on the ground floor for easy access to miles of trails. The Olympic ski slopes at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington are also nearby.

Info: About a 5-hour drive from midtown; 844-209-8080, golden-arrow.com

A winter wonderland at the Mahoosuc Inn

Milan, New Hampshire

This rustic bed-and-breakfast deep in the untamed New Hampshire woods is an excellent base camp for an array of winter activities. Guests have direct access to miles of snowmobile trails right from the inn’s yard. Groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing options abound. Adventurous visitors should try dogsledding: You’ll join an experienced musher and a team of dogs who seem to delight in pulling participants through a blanket of snow. When you’re ready to retire, guest rooms are the essence of low-key comfort. In the morning, fortify yourself with a hearty, home-cooked breakfast in front of the roaring fire.

Info: About a 6 1/2-hour drive from midtown; 603-449-6646, mahoosucinn.com