NYC Winter Lantern Festival will light up Snug Harbor this holiday season

For the first time, NYC Winter Lantern Festival is headed for Staten Island.

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival will light up Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island this holiday season.

Beginning Nov. 28, over 40 LED installations will decorate 7 acres of Snug Harbor as part of a Chinese tradition that has been around for more than 1,000 years.

A total of 3,000 lanterns were handmade by 200 craftsmen in China over a 30-day period. Each of the lanterns traveled 7,252 miles to New York City, where members of the Haitian Cultural Center for Traditional Music and Dance assembled them on the grounds of Snug Harbor.

“I wanted to take a classic Chinese tradition and transform it into an unforgettable event in the United States,” said Conglin Miao, a producer with the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. “I think of the event as an immersive, creative and unique display of lights and art — an awe-inspiring place for everyone to enjoy.”

The lanterns will feature different designs and themes. Visitors can expect to see flamingos, lions, flowers, sea creatures, Christmas decorations, Chinese dragons and more.

In addition to the lanterns, the festival features live performances of traditional Chinese dances and a martial arts show.

Aileen Fuchs, president and CEO of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, said it’s extraordinary for an event this immersive to come to the borough.

"Snug Harbor is unique because we have the space and are mission-driven to a multicultural landscape. We are home to the Chinese Scholar’s Garden, and it’s a no-brainer to have it held there," said Fuchs. "The festival hits the highlights of what we do. And not only will we delight our community, but attract a new audience who are now thinking of Staten Island when they come to New York City.”

The festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays; and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Admission is $23 for adults and $15 for children, seniors and people in the military. For more information, visit, showclix.com/event/nyc-winter-lantern-festival/.

Food carts will be set up around the Snug Harbor campus, for those looking to grab a bite.

People interested in driving to the festival have the option of parking in the recently finished Empire Outlets parking garage. A free shuttle bus will be taking groups to Snug Harbor, which is located at 1000 Richmond Terrace, every 30 minutes.

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival will run through January 6.