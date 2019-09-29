Things to Do Wu-Tang Clan featured on limited-edition MetroCard to celebrate release of Hulu series About 250,000 cards were distributed to machines at 10 subway stations, the MTA says. "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is the theme of the latest limited-edition MetroCard in subway stations. Photo Credit: Courtesy the Metropolitan Transportation Authority By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com September 29, 2019 3:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email You can hold a piece of the Wu-Tang Clan's legacy in your own hands — if you're lucky. To promote its new series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," Hulu and the MTA loaded 250,000 Wu-Tang-themed MetroCards into vending machines at 10 stations beginning Aug. 26. The double-sided cards were available at machines (not the credit/debit-only machines) at Times Square/42nd Street, 42nd Street/Port Authority, Bowling Green, South Ferry, Whitehall Street, 34th Street/Penn Station (both the 1, 2, 3 and A, C, E stations), Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center (D, N, R and B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 stations) and Chambers Street, according to the MTA. At this point, if any are left, they would be distributed randomly in machines system-wide, the agency said. The Wu-Tang Clan posted a photo of the card on Twitter on Sept. 25 asking "who wants one?" The tweet had 4,600 likes and 540 retweets as of Sunday. Already, the group's MetroCard has been listed on eBay.com for between $8 and $200. Last year, David Bowie MetroCards sold online for just as much. Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.