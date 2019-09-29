LATEST PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Things to Do

Wu-Tang Clan featured on limited-edition MetroCard to celebrate release of Hulu series

About 250,000 cards were distributed to machines at 10 subway stations, the MTA says.

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is the theme of

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" is the theme of the latest limited-edition MetroCard in subway stations. Photo Credit: Courtesy the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

You can hold a piece of the Wu-Tang Clan's legacy in your own hands — if you're lucky.

To promote its new series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," Hulu and the MTA loaded 250,000 Wu-Tang-themed MetroCards into vending machines at 10 stations beginning Aug. 26.

The double-sided cards were available at machines (not the credit/debit-only machines) at Times Square/42nd Street, 42nd Street/Port Authority, Bowling Green, South Ferry, Whitehall Street, 34th Street/Penn Station (both the 1, 2, 3 and A, C, E stations), Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center (D, N, R and B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 stations) and Chambers Street, according to the MTA.

At this point, if any are left, they would be distributed randomly in machines system-wide, the agency said. 

The Wu-Tang Clan posted a photo of the card on Twitter on Sept. 25 asking "who wants one?" The tweet had 4,600 likes and 540 retweets as of Sunday.

Already, the group's MetroCard has been listed on eBay.com for between $8 and $200. Last year, David Bowie MetroCards sold online for just as much.

Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Port Morris Distillery co-owner Rafael Barbosa walks host Spirit Guides: Go inside Port Morris Distillery
Gil, a yellow Labrador retriever training with the Watch: Guide Dog Gil walks NYFW
The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Caribbean culture takes the spotlight at J'Ouvert, Carnival
Gil -- a dog training with the Guide Watch: Guide Dog Gil meets Mr. Met at Citi Field
If you didn't take a surfing class, soak How to spend the perfect day in the Rockaways
The next time you're in Coney Island, skip Brooklyn's best pizza, from slice joints to high-end pies