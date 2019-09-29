You can hold a piece of the Wu-Tang Clan's legacy in your own hands — if you're lucky.

To promote its new series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," Hulu and the MTA loaded 250,000 Wu-Tang-themed MetroCards into vending machines at 10 stations beginning Aug. 26.

The double-sided cards were available at machines (not the credit/debit-only machines) at Times Square/42nd Street, 42nd Street/Port Authority, Bowling Green, South Ferry, Whitehall Street, 34th Street/Penn Station (both the 1, 2, 3 and A, C, E stations), Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center (D, N, R and B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 stations) and Chambers Street, according to the MTA.

At this point, if any are left, they would be distributed randomly in machines system-wide, the agency said.

The Wu-Tang Clan posted a photo of the card on Twitter on Sept. 25 asking "who wants one?" The tweet had 4,600 likes and 540 retweets as of Sunday.

Already, the group's MetroCard has been listed on eBay.com for between $8 and $200. Last year, David Bowie MetroCards sold online for just as much.

Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.