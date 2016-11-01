A, C train service resumes with delays after man falls on track in Brooklyn, officials say

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center, the FDNY said.

A man was hit by a train at the Euclid Avenue station in East New York, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

A man fell onto the train tracks at the Euclid Avenue station in East New York Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said he came in contact with a train around 5:25 a.m.

The man had an injury to the leg and was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, police and fire officials said.

A trains were running local from Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street to Euclid Avenue, due to the incident, the MTA said. Regular service was restored around 6:10 a.m., but there may be delays on A and C trains, the agency said.