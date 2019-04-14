The MTA is asking the NYPD to increase patrols after two female transit workers were assaulted on the job.

Police are currently searching for a male suspect who on Friday, at around 10:30 a.m., splashed urine he had in a container on a train conductor on the 6 line at the Brook Avenue station in Mott Haven. The same suspect then proceeded to splash urine on a nearby bus operator on the Bx2 route at 250 Grand Concourse almost an hour later. Both victims were 43-year-old women, according to the police.

As the transit workers' union warned its members of a possible serial attacker targeting women employees, NYC Transit president Andy Byford joined the union’s call for increasing police patrols in the transit system as part of a targeted response to the crimes to apprehend the suspect.

“These senseless attacks are disgusting and disgraceful — I’ve asked NYPD to step up patrols in response to the subway incident in addition to our prior request to increase police presence on buses,” said Byford in a statement, continuing: “And we will do whatever we can to help NYPD identify the perpetrator or perpetrators including sharing any video surveillance that may exist.”

Tony Utano, president of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, has suggested bus operators keep their windows closed, and advised train conductors to make sure they're wearing their goggles. Conductors should also immediately shut their windows if someone approaches them on a platform, he said.

The union is distributing wanted posters with an image of the suspect police obtained through surveillance footage, according to TWU Local 100.

“We will flood the area with wanted posters with the photograph of this criminal, and we look forward to seeing him in handcuffs,” Utano said in a statement.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.