Citi Bike prints first map for tourists

Citi Bike will try to hook tourists with its first printed map and guide.

Partnering with NYC & Co., the city’s official tourism organization, 10,000 maps will be handed out at popular docks for tourists and other casual users, according to Citi Bike. Those stations are located around Central Park South and Chambers Street.

The effort to get more tourists, who generally use day- and week-long passes, is aimed at boosting Citi Bike’s tenuous financial situation. Tourists put less wear-and-tear on the bikes and pay more than annual members.

While the maps won’t note every dock, they’ll show station locations for Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. There are also four suggested tourist routes in Central Park, the Hudson River Greenway to the Highline, SoHo to the World Trade Center and over bridges to DUMBO.