Monday is Columbus Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the North American continent.
To mark the occasion, there will be a parade that marches up Fifth Avenue. But that also means road closures for motorists trying to navigate the city.
Be prepared: Check this list of closures before you head out for the day.
According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the parade.
Formation:
-43rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
-44th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
-45th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
-46th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
-47th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
-Fifth Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets
Route:
-Fifth Avenue between East 47th and East 72nd streets
Dispersal:
-Fifth Avenue between 72nd and 79th streets
-72nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-73rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-75th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-76th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-77th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
-78th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
Miscellaneous:
-62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
-68th Street between Park and Fifth avenues
-69th Street between Park and Fifth avenues
-70th Street between Park and Fifth avenues
-Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets
Columbus Day Festival
The following streets will be closed on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-Whitehall Street between Stone and Water streets
-Broadway between Morris and Stone streets
-Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place
