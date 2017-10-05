Monday is Columbus Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the North American continent.

To mark the occasion, there will be a parade that marches up Fifth Avenue. But that also means road closures for motorists trying to navigate the city.

Be prepared: Check this list of closures before you head out for the day.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the parade.

Formation:

-43rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

-44th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

-45th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

-46th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

-47th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

-Fifth Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets

Route:

-Fifth Avenue between East 47th and East 72nd streets

Dispersal:

-Fifth Avenue between 72nd and 79th streets

-72nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-73rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-75th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-76th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-77th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

-78th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

Miscellaneous:

-62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

-68th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

-69th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

-70th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

-Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets

Columbus Day Festival

The following streets will be closed on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Whitehall Street between Stone and Water streets

-Broadway between Morris and Stone streets

-Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place