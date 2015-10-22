Construction work on 12 subway lines and the Times Square shuttle this weekend

No one needs to leave their homes on the weekend, anyway.

Construction work will affect subway riders on 12 lines this weekend, as well as the Times Square shuttle, according to the MTA.

The changes include the suspension of the No. 1 train between 14th Street and South Ferry and the No. 2 and No. 3 trains running local between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

On the Lexington Avenue line, the uptown No. 4 and No. 5 will run local between Grand Central-42nd Street and the 125th Street stations. The No. 5 train will run only every 20 minutes.

Brooklyn riders on the No. 4 will have to take shuttle buses between the Crown Hts-Utica Avenue station and New Lots Avenue.

The No. 7 train will run express on Saturday and Sunday from the morning to the evening from Mets-Willets Point to 74th Street-Broadway in Queens.

The Times Square Shuttle will be suspended from 6:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sundays. Riders should take the No. 7 train instead.