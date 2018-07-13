Dockless bicycle sharing has arrived in New York City.

Roughly 150 bikes from companies Pace and Lime are now available to rent in the Rockaways, the first of four pilot zones in the outer boroughs where the city will be testing the service this summer. The Rockaways should soon see up to 400 bikes, with Pace and Lime providing 200 each.

Unlike Citi Bike, dockless bike shares rely on mobile apps to allow riders to find, ride and park bikes. For the pilots, users will be able to rent bikes out from either company for 30-minute increments at $1 per ride [with Pace offering a $29 monthly membership for regular cyclists] — but they will only be allowed to lock their bikes and end their rides within the designated pilot zones.

“Residents and visitors alike will now find the Rockaways’ world class beaches, restaurants and other attractions more accessible than ever,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday morning.

The city will continue rolling out the service in Staten Island’s north shore and the Fordham Area of the Bronx later this month, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. Dockless service will also come to Coney Island, Brooklyn, later this year.

The de Blasio administration views the pilots as a way to bring bike sharing to the farther reaches of the city, where Citi Bike doesn’t serve. Motivate, Citi Bike’s parent company, and the city were at one point negotiating a potential five-borough expansion, but the de Blasio administration opted instead to try out the newer, emerging dockless model. Motivate is still part of the pilot, and will provide dockless bikes in Coney Island. Companies JUMP and ofo have also been selected.

“At 10 miles long, the Rockaway Peninsula offers tremendous opportunities — for sun, recreation, delicious food and so much more — but distances are often just too long to walk. With a dockless bike, the miles from Jacob Riis Park to the A train or from the NYC Ferry dock to one of many great restaurants will seem so much more conquerable and fun. I for one cannot wait to explore those miles on a dockless bike,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said.

The trials reflect the growing and ever-changing bike share industry. While Citi Bike has been one of the most successful bike share services in the world, since its launch in 2012 the landscape of the industry has changed dramatically. Instead of investing in docks and negotiating spaces with cities, companies have started moving toward dockless service with lower cost overhead and planning investment, with mixed results.

Critics believe the city should just invest and expand proven, reliable Citi Bike service. They view the dockless tests as a way for de Blasio to avoid nasty arguments over the removal of parking spaces for docks in the more car-dependent outer boroughs and believe there is a greater opportunity for riders to abuse the dockless bikes and public space.

The dockless companies believe they can provide cheaper service to riders that allows them to park conveniently right near their destinations.

“As our bikes hit the streets in the Rockaways, we will work with DOT and the local community to make sure residents experience all of the benefits of dock-free bike share so that we can help create a more mobile, healthier, greener city,” said Caen Contee, Lime’s vice president.

But the companies will have their own artificial challenges from the city. Limiting each pilot area to a finite number of bikes can present logistical hurdles and service shortages, several officials at the companies said, and creating pilot zones limit the number of meaningful trips a commuter could take.