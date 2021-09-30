Enjoy day trips across the NYC region with MTA AWAY

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley have so much to see and do. Skip the traffic, the gas pump and the parking fees and take the train or bus to get to them.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the formal launch of MTA AWAY as a way to help New Yorkers leave the car, choose mass transit, and experience all the events and destinations the New York region has to offer.

Customers from every stretch of the MTA’s footprint can now enjoy special savings on day trip destinations, outdoor activities and events, all easily accessible by taking mass transit.

MTA AWAY replaces the former Deals and Getaways programs run by each agency. Now, customers can learn about current deals and destinations regardless of the agency, through robust digital signage appearing in stations and onboard trains and buses, and on our brand new dedicated website—MTAaway.com.

The site offers original content and showcases partnerships with travel and tourism organizations including Hudson Valley Happenings, Discover Long Island and TDF/TKTS provide seasonal content which includes itineraries, dining and activity guides, event suggestions and more.

MTAaway.com features destination details and the easiest way to get there, whether it be taking the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, subways or buses.

Customers using the system will notice MTA AWAY digital advertisements playing in stations featuring a QR code that link to deal details.

“Everything we do is geared towards getting people out of their cars and onto mass transit. It is good for the economy and even better for your wallet,” said Sarah Meyer, MTA Chief Customer Officer. “Today’s launch puts all the events and destinations New York has to offer in one place. Planning for a day trip has never been easier. Just go to MTAaway.com and you can find places to go and know how to get there.”

MTA AWAY also makes it easier for prospective business partners to do business with the Authority. By creating an umbrella for all agency promotions, prospective promotional partners can develop co-branded MTA AWAY campaigns to reach the millions of riders who use the system everyday, from subway and bus customers in New York City to railroad customers on Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut.

The first deal under the MTA AWAY program was with The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Van Gogh offered discounts to MTA customers and also sponsored the Authority’s 11th Mask Force, providing Van Gogh-branded t-shirts for volunteers—who give free masks to MTA customers—and merchandise.

Other current deals offered through MTA AWAY include discounts on admission to Museum of Modern Art, Storm King Art Center, and the New York Botanical Garden. MTA’s current discount rail and admission packages include: Escorted Long Island Wine Tours, Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, the Bronx Zoo and the Hudson River Museum.

Railroad customers can save even more on weekend trips during the fall by taking advantage of Autumn Weekends. Under the Autumn Weekends program, LIRR and Metro-North honor all monthly tickets for travel on weekends to and from all LIRR and Metro-North stations, regardless of the stations printed on the ticket.

Additionally, monthly ticketholders traveling on those weekend days will be able to bring up to four additional travelers for only $1 per person each way.

Note, however, that LIRR tickets are only valid for travel on LIRR, and Metro-North tickets are only valid for travel on Metro-North.