Gramercy church takes jab at MTA saying even Jesus wouldn’t take the subway

Even God cannot deny that subway service issues are getting hellish.

A sign outside Gramercy’s Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church showing its service times took a jab at the city’s subways, stating, “Jesus walked on water so he wouldn’t have to take the subway.”

A photo of the sign was posted to Twitter by Evan Unger, a local resident who was walking by on his way home on Thursday afternoon. His caption reads, “You know the #MTA and #NYC #subway issues are getting bad when churches throw shade.”

The church, located at 155 E. 22nd St. near Third Avenue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.