A bill to create hit-and-run notifications, similar to the AMBER Alert system, was set to be voted on by the city council’s transportation committee Wednesday.

The legislation, introduced by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, who chairs the committee, aims to help catch drivers involved in hit-and-runs that cause death or serious injury. If the committee approves the bill, it will be voted on by the full council on Thursday.

If passed, it would establish a system to send alerts about vehicles involved in hit-and-runs within 12 hours after it is determined that they caused death or serious injury.

The bill was named after Jean Paul Guerrer, the Spanish-language radio DJ known as Jinx Paul who was killed in 2016 by a hit-and-run driver.

“Hit-and-run drivers usually flee the scene of a crash because they think they can get away with their crime,” Rodriguez said after introducing the legislation. The councilman promoted the bill on the steps of City Hall Wednesday, ahead of the vote.

In the last 3 months, more than 10 Hit and Run fatal crashes have occurred in NYC. Intro 1463 would require the city to create a alert System to notify the public. Thanks to the @NYCCouncil for taking this important step for our city. pic.twitter.com/DbnPwwoTvM — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) November 15, 2017 The Committee on Transportation voting on 3 important bills (Int. 1463, Int. 1257, & Int. 1116) all related to street safety to make NYC safe for everyone. @NYCCouncil #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/FXy9beqITp — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) November 15, 2017

The vote comes just a day after a man was critically injured when an SUV hit him near Union Square Park. He remained in critical condition on Wednesday, according to police.

With Vincent Barone