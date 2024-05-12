Ice Spice MetroCards available to commemorate Bronx rapper’s forthcoming debut album

The MTA is selling 50,000 MetroCards commemorating Bronx rapper Ice Spice ahead of the release of her debut album.

The MTA is selling commemorative MetroCards honoring Bronx hometown rapper Ice Spice ahead of the release of her debut album later this year.

The transit agency is selling 50,000 limited-edition MetroCards bearing the 24-year-old rapper’s likeness at four stations in Manhattan and the Bronx starting Monday, May 13.

Two of the stations are Fordham Road on the 4 and B/D lines, near where the rapper — whose birth name is Isis Gaston — grew up. The other two are 34th Street-Penn Station and Times Square-42nd Street.

The MetroCards are part of a cross-promotion between the MTA and Spice’s record label, Capitol Records.

Spice will release her debut LP, Y2K, later this year, though a release date has not been made public. She first came to public attention with her drill song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022, and released an EP Like..? in 2023. She’s also collaborated with numerous high-profile artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat.