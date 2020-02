The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said.

The L train arrives at the Bedford Avenue subway station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on April 16, 2015. Photo Credit: rosa@starburnsind.com

A person was fatally hit by the L train at the Third Avenue station Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was walking on the Brooklyn-bound platform when the victim fell into the tracks. The person was struck at about 11:45 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

Trains were suspended in both directions, but had resumed by Wednesday afternoon.