Transit

L train hits man at DeKalb Avenue station in Bushwick, NYPD says

Nicole Brown and Lauren Cook
February 3, 2018
The man fell onto the tracks after suffering a medical emergency, a police source said.

An L train hit a man at the DeKalb Avenue station in Bushwick on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, police said.
An L train struck a man at a Brooklyn station Friday morning, police and fire officials said.

The man had suffered a medical emergency, possibly a seizure, and fell onto the tracks at the DeKalb Avenue station in Bushwick around 9:30 a.m., according to a law enforcement source.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious condition, the FDNY said. He remained in critical condition Saturday morning, police said.

L trains were running with service changes until about 10:40 a.m., the MTA said.

In October, the MTA said it was working on a pilot program to install platform doors to the Third Avenue station on the L line. Platform doors are fairly common among other transit agencies, which use them for improved safety and track cleanliness.

The installation is expected to take place during the L train shutdown, which will begin in April 2019 and last 15 months. The Third Avenue station will be closed during that time.

Nicole Brown and Lauren Cook

