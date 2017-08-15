Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Transit

L train service resumes after suspicious package deemed safe, officials say

Alison Fox
August 15, 2017
1 min read

The package was found just before 5 p.m. on the platform at First Avenue, police said.

A suspicious package investigation caused a major shutdown of the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn during Tuesday evening’s rush hour, officials said.

Police were investigating a suspicious package, believed to possibly be a pressure cooker, after it was found on the Brooklyn-bound L train platform in Manhattan on Monday evening, a source said.

The package was found just before 5 p.m. on the platform at First Avenue, police said. It was later deemed not a threat, officials said.

Service on the line was suspended between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, the MTA said. 

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like