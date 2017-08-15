L train service resumes after suspicious package deemed safe, officials say

The package was found just before 5 p.m. on the platform at First Avenue, police said.

Police were investigating a suspicious package, believed to possibly be a pressure cooker, after it was found on the Brooklyn-bound L train platform in Manhattan on Monday evening, a source said.

The package was found just before 5 p.m. on the platform at First Avenue, police said. It was later deemed not a threat, officials said.

Service on the line was suspended between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, the MTA said.