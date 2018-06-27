Transit L train shutdown mitigation plans focus of City Council committee hearing New details of the proposed L train shutdown mitigation plans were unearthed earlier this week. The L train shutdown was discussed during a City Council Committee on Transportation hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By Lauren Cook and Rajvi Desai lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 27, 2018 1:10 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Members of the City Council Committee on Transportation gathered at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Wednesday for a public hearing on the looming L train shutdown. Ahead of the hearing, committee chairman Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said lawmakers were looking forward to discussing the service alternatives proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and city Department of Transportation. “New Yorkers deserve a thoughtful, robust alternate service plan during the shutdown of the L train that will take into account their different travel needs, offer similar routes with buses, encourage new transportation options relying on bikes, and provide predictable service,” Rodriguez said in an emailed statement. The subway line will be closed between Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan for 15 months beginning in April 2019 so that the MTA can make critical repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel, which was severely damaged by flood waters during superstorm Sandy. The shutdown will impact roughly 225,000 weekday commuters who rely on the L train to get between Manhattan and Brooklyn. More details regarding the mitigation plans, including a 14th Street busway that will operate for 17 hours a day instead of the previously planned “peak hour service,” were revealed earlier this week. The city also plans to enforce carpool restrictions on the Williamsburg bridge during the same time frame, every day between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Citi Bike announced the bike-share company would provide an additional 1,250 bikes and 2,500 docking points in Manhattan and Williamsburg to help meet increased demand during the L train shutdown. By Lauren Cook and Rajvi Desai lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic L train shutdown, a breakdown by the numbersThe number of daily weekday riders between Manhattan and Brooklyn? 225,000. L train shutdown prompts 17-hour-a-day 14th St. busway Prepare to embrace the bus in 2019. Everything to know about the L train shutdownAre you ready for the L train shutdown? Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.