Members of the City Council Committee on Transportation gathered at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Wednesday for a public hearing on the looming L train shutdown.

Ahead of the hearing, committee chairman Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said lawmakers were looking forward to discussing the service alternatives proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and city Department of Transportation.

“New Yorkers deserve a thoughtful, robust alternate service plan during the shutdown of the L train that will take into account their different travel needs, offer similar routes with buses, encourage new transportation options relying on bikes, and provide predictable service,” Rodriguez said in an emailed statement.

The subway line will be closed between Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan for 15 months beginning in April 2019 so that the MTA can make critical repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel, which was severely damaged by flood waters during superstorm Sandy. The shutdown will impact roughly 225,000 weekday commuters who rely on the L train to get between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

More details regarding the mitigation plans, including a 14th Street busway that will operate for 17 hours a day instead of the previously planned “peak hour service,” were revealed earlier this week. The city also plans to enforce carpool restrictions on the Williamsburg bridge during the same time frame, every day between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Citi Bike announced the bike-share company would provide an additional 1,250 bikes and 2,500 docking points in Manhattan and Williamsburg to help meet increased demand during the L train shutdown.