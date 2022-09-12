Man slashes guy in the back on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

Quantcast
A man slashed another guy in the back during a fight on a No. 3 train in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, according to police.

The pair got into an argument on a Manhattan-bound train just before 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, when the blade-wielding attacker cut the 49-year-old victim in the right side of his back, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The assailant got off the train at Bergen Street in Prospect Heights and fled the scene.

Paramedics treated the injured man for his wounds at the station near Barclays Center, and brought him to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police investigate the scene of a slashing on a Brooklyn subway train on Sept. 12.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The underground dustup caused service disruptions along several numbered lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan as police investigated the scene.

Subway trains skipped the station while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority ran Manhattan-bound 2 and 3 trains express from Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays, and some Brooklyn-bound 2 and 5 trains ended in Manhattan.

Service began returning with extensive delays around 1:45 p.m. on Manhattan-bound service at Bergen Street, and southbound 2 and 5 trains resumed their regular routes.

